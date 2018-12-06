A Thai Newcomer With Potential in Heart of Chicago

Ghin Khao Eat Rice 2128 W. Cermak Rd., Heart of Chicago

Perfect order Tod mun pla, grilled pork shoulder

Tod mun pla, grilled pork shoulder Tab $15 to $20

$15 to $20 Hours Lunch and dinner Wednesday to Monday

Ghin Khao Eat Rice seems less a full-fledged restaurant than a brick-and-mortar food truck. The menu, as slim as a flier, focuses on the few Thai plate lunches and shareable snacks the shoebox kitchen can muster. The dining room, small and windowless, has been decked out with a neon-bright mural. You feel like you’re eating in a futuristic manga comic, one where Thai long-tail boats prowl Lake Michigan.

Owner Nova Sasi grew up in a Chicago restaurant family — his parents owned Lanna Thai in Edgewater — and, after attending culinary school, cooked in spots such as Fat Rice and Embeya. He opened his modest solo venture just a few blocks outside of Pilsen, far enough away from the neighborhood’s gentrifying core that he had to paint a clarifying sign on the front window: “Authentica comida thailandesa.”

Indeed, my favorite memory of the meal is watching Sasi explain the grilled pork shoulder plate ($10) to an older Latino gentleman, who seemed to relish every bite. What’s not to love? Grill-streaked meat, fluffy rice, papaya salad, and a chili-shivved sweet and tangy jaew sauce. Sasi cooks with his family’s northern Thai perspective, so he serves nam prik noom ($7), a dragon-breath chili dip with raw vegetables, and the springy, curry-scented fried fish cakes called tod mun pla ($6).

I don’t want to oversell this restaurant beyond what it currently is: a satisfying option for a belly-filling meal when you’re in the area. But I’ll be back with a six-pack, waiting to see what Sasi can cook when he spreads his wings just a little further.

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







