How Does Imperfect Produce Square With Local CSAs?
The community-supported agriculture service hit Chicago’s market this summer, promising low prices for produce with defects. Here’s how it compares with two local options.
Imperfect Produce
Weekly price:$15 to $43 for seven to 25 pounds (organic option)
Pros:Pick your own mix; reduce waste since the food might otherwise be pitched.
Cons:Produce is sourced from anywhere, so you aren’t necessarily supporting area farmers. Buyers have complained about laughably tiny veg in cases where the flaw is size.
The Urban Canopy
Weekly price:$42 to $45 for 15 to 20 pounds
Pros:Eclectic (think broccoli rabe and champagne grapes, in many cases organic), plus bonus items like kimchi and beer.
Cons:You get what they give (i.e., you can’t customize beyond declining nonproduce like eggs and bread) and must commit to a whole season.
Irv & Shelly’s Fresh Picks
Weekly price:$25 to $47 for eight to 25 pounds
Pros:Mostly organic. Also available: a meat option that includes antibiotic-free chicken and grass-fed beef.
Cons:No exotic purple carrots here — it’s all standard grocery store fare like bananas. If staying local is a must, note that some items are imported.
