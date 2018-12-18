Make Your Manicure the Life of the Party Nail artist Ashley Crowe (a.k.a. AstroWifey) shares tips on flaunting perfect nails without a visit to the salon.

Photos: Courtesy of Ashley Crowe

The magic wand

“Use disposable mascara spoolies to clean under nails.”

Mess prevention

“Liquid Palisade, a paint-on barrier, protects cuticles from mishaps. Apply before polish and peel off when your nails have dried.”

No-stress press

“For people who have trouble applying polish with both hands, press-on nails are the best solution. You can shape and paint them before you glue them on.”

Stickers add easy details

“Sally Hansen has a line of polish strips that have really cool designs like marble, fishnet, and ombré. You can cut them into shapes and layer them.”

Pin those spots

“Instead of a dotting tool, use a hairpin. You can stick it into an eraser for easier hold, then dip the rounded head in paint to create polka dots.”

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

