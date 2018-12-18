Make Your Manicure the Life of the Party
Nail artist Ashley Crowe (a.k.a. AstroWifey) shares tips on flaunting perfect nails without a visit to the salon.
The magic wand
“Use disposable mascara spoolies to clean under nails.”
Mess prevention
“Liquid Palisade, a paint-on barrier, protects cuticles from mishaps. Apply before polish and peel off when your nails have dried.”
No-stress press
“For people who have trouble applying polish with both hands, press-on nails are the best solution. You can shape and paint them before you glue them on.”
Stickers add easy details
“Sally Hansen has a line of polish strips that have really cool designs like marble, fishnet, and ombré. You can cut them into shapes and layer them.”
Pin those spots
“Instead of a dotting tool, use a hairpin. You can stick it into an eraser for easier hold, then dip the rounded head in paint to create polka dots.”
