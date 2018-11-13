Where to Get a Decent Pork Chop in Chicago These restaurants elevate the humble home-cooked staple to meaty masterwork.

Maple & Ash Photo: Jeff Marini

Maple & Ash

Trust a steakhouse to treat a good chop with the respect it deserves — slow roasting over a wood fire with some garlic butter and herbs. Then trust it to push things to a luxe extreme, in this case with a hefty marrowbone and an earthy truffle jus. $35. 8 W. Maple St., Gold Coast

La Sirena Clandestina

Chef John Manion’s South American spot amps up smoky flavors, grilling both the meat and the pineapple for the accompanying salsa over charcoal, but tempers the campfire factor with mellow coconut rice. $29. 954 W. Fulton Market, West Loop

Mi Tocaya Antojería

Take a perfectly seared chop, add inky and intricately spiced mole negro (a Oaxacan specialty that chef Diana Dávila makes in-house), toss on a few strips of fried yucca, and you’ve got a tour de force. $26. 2800 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square

S.K.Y.

Pan-fried to a caramelized crisp, the surface of this delectable chop develops tons of little crevices for the sweetly burning habanero-honey sauce to penetrate. Flakes of Maldon salt bring the whole sweet-savory combo together. $28. 1239 W. 18th St., Pilsen

Table, Donkey and Stick

Grilled pork and fruit are a natural pairing, and the apricot-maple glaze on this hulking Berkshire chop adds a lovely sweetness without turning cloying. (The intense black garlic in the sauce helps too.) $26. 2728 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

