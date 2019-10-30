Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

The Prettiest Dinner Party in the Midwest

The meticulously curated themed dinners thrown by the Eye Eaters society aren’t just meals. They’re happenings.

Text by Claire Voon

Published today at 10:48 a.m.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

Eighty-two hungry guests, dressed all in white, ventured to a private home in Michigan City, Indiana, one evening in August. They were there, as they later chanted in unison, “to eat art.” The occasion: a feast by Eye Eaters, a self-described “not-so-secret society” that commissions Chicago chefs for one-off, ticketed, themed dinners. Most are held at restaurants, but this fete unfolded at a modernist glass box known as the Frost House. Fittingly, the backyard meal by Split-Rail chef Zoe Schor was a throwback to the ’60s, when meatloaf and martinis were de rigueur. Those classics were on her menu, along with Swedish meatballs and wedge salad. As the sun set on the Palm Springs–meets–Hamptons party, guests were treated to alcoholic Jell-O bites, performances by drag queens, and photo ops with a mermaid in the pool. Artist and Eye Eaters founder Paul Octavious summed up the madness best: “This is most bizarre, in the most beautiful way.” Events are sporadic and range from $25 to $150. eyeeaters.com

Hello Jello Chicago whipped up a vodka-infused jelly with canned veggies and franks.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Host Paul Octavious   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Guests enjoyed an intimate three-course meal by Zoe Schor.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Edit Module
The Frost House calls to mind a Mondrian painting.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
All-beef pigs in a blanket were among the hors d’oeuvres.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Selfies abounded with mod mermaid Nicole Salm Feddock.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Guests mingled by the pool (and dived in after dessert).   Photo: Ryan Segedi
The dinner brought out artists, designers, and entrepreneurs like product engineer Bill Hinderman.   Photo: Ryan Segedi
Edit Module
Pineapple upside-down cake provided a sweet conclusion.   Photo: Ryan Segedi

Share

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

[ CLOSE ]