Fall Culture Preview

Poets, prophets, ghosts, and other provocateurs who are making this season the edgiest and boldest ever

Published today at 10:48 a.m.

The Duke of Diversion

Craig Robinson

Identity Artist

Michael Rakowitz

The Queen of Cool

Sheila Rashid

Movement, Amplified

Visceral Dance Chicago

a fringe fantasia

Circuit Des Yeux

An Homage to Bronzeville’s Bard

Eve Ewing, Nate Marshall, and Jamila Woods

the dream weaver

Nnedi Okorafor

Theater of the Real

Tanya Saracho

A Study on Modern Love

Fawzia Mirza

The Chosen One

Towkio

