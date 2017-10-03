See

Fort Sheridan Photo: Mark Ukena/Lake County News-Sun

1. Everts Park

The adorable little park (awww, there’s even a gazebo!) hosts the town’s evening market in summer and its many peculiar annual events.

2. Fort Sheridan

This 600-acre area was once a military training facility and missile service center. Now it’s the site of luxurious homes and the headquarters of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory, a renowned music program.

3. Highwood Bocce Courts

Opera singer and bocce fanatic Luciano Pavarotti played here during several visits to Chicago. No wonder: It’s one of the world’s top facilities.

4. St. James Catholic Church

Designed by noted Chicago architect Andreas Brisch, this elegant colonial-style structure features two large stained glass windows rescued from the 1912 building that previously housed the church.

Shop

5. The Art of Beer

Pick an ale from the dozens of craft beers at this bar and killer brew shop and imbibe while hanging out on the patio.

6. Gia

The owner routinely travels to Poland, Italy, and Spain, bringing an international vibe to the jewelry and clothing (think basics with an edge) at this charming boutique

7. Novedades Tanya

This funky all-purpose shop is the place to be if you want industrial work boots, children’s books in Spanish, or just a Dora the Explorer backpack.

8. Poeta’s Italian Food Market

Housemade Italian beef, frozen eggplant parmigiana like Grandma used to make, and balls of pizza dough—in other words, a classic Italian deli.

9. Seasons440

Get some French country flair with a fastidiously distressed table or some lush new blooms for your yard at this home and garden emporium.

Eat & Drink

Cookies from Bent Fork Bakery Photo: Courtesy of bakery

10. Bent Fork Bakery

This two-room bakery—responsible for Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday cake—makes delish treats (did someone say homemade Ho Hos?) on one side and sells charming vintage goods (tea sets, cake stands) on the other.

11. Curry Hut

They take their bread so seriously at this beloved Indian and Nepalese spot that they have two ovens—one dedicated to their heavenly naan, roti, and paratha, and the other for everything else.

12. Disotto

The rustic Italian decor makes it cozy; the pillowy gnocchi with braised lamb makes it a must-visit.

13. Froggy’s Restaurant

How has this French resto stayed popular since 1980? Could be the whimsical decor (upside-down umbrellas hang from the ceiling, local artwork on the walls). More likely, it’s the award-­winning fare, like the grilled beef medallions with blue cheese cream sauce.

14. Maria’s Bakery

Sometimes you just get a hankering for a perfectly made cannoli. That’s when you drive to this homey bakery and restaurant for the Italian treat.

15. Miramar

Look closer at this French bistro and you’ll find a subtle Cuban flair, including pressed sandwiches and zingy mojitos (served at the cool zinc bar).

This Month

Redhead Days Photo: Mark Ukena/Lake County News-Sun

October 6 to 8:The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival celebrates all things Halloween, including hayrides, a hay maze, and even an effort to get into Guinness World Records for the largest display of lit jack-o’-lanterns.

October 7:This is no ordinary 5K—it’s a dress-up-as-a-superhero 5K to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

October 14:Local faves Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames bring their classic tavern blues to the Toadstool Pub.

October 26:Ditch the kids for a spooktacular (sorry) time—unlimited food and drink for 50 bucks!—at the Goblins Ball costume party at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge.

Did You Know?

In the early 1900s, boisterous army personnel packed Highwood’s many taverns, leading President Theodore Roosevelt to call it the “toughest town in America.”