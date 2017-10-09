6 Runners Have Completed All 40 Chicago Marathons
And other stats about the annual race, which began in 1977
Since 1977, the race has overtaken the city’s streets every fall in a stampede of athleticism, grit, and antichafing balm. Here’s how all that pavement pounding adds up.
19.4 million
Collective miles run
1
Times it was downgraded to a half marathon (because of sponsorship woes in 1987)
$190
Increase in the registration fee over four decades
21°
Temperature at the start of the 1988 marathon, the coldest ever
6
People (all men) who’ve completed every race
5.1 million
Ounces of Goose Island 312 guzzled by runners at the finish line
Share
Advertisement
Found in Chicago
1 hour ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.