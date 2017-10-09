Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

6 Runners Have Completed All 40 Chicago Marathons

And other stats about the annual race, which began in 1977

By Cindy Kuzma

Published today at 10:42 a.m.

Photo: Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune

Since 1977, the race has overtaken the city’s streets every fall in a stampede of athleticism, grit, and antichafing balm. Here’s how all that pavement pounding adds up.

19.4 million

Collective miles run

1

Times it was downgraded to a half marathon (because of sponsorship woes in 1987)

$190

Increase in the registration fee over four decades

21°

Temperature at the start of the 1988 marathon, the coldest ever

6

People (all men) who’ve completed every race

5.1 million

Ounces of Goose Island 312 guzzled by runners at the finish line

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module