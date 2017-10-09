6 Runners Have Completed All 40 Chicago Marathons

Since 1977, the race has overtaken the city’s streets every fall in a stampede of athleticism, grit, and antichafing balm. Here’s how all that pavement pounding adds up.

19.4 million

Collective miles run

1

Times it was downgraded to a half marathon (because of sponsorship woes in 1987)

$190

Increase in the registration fee over four decades

21°

Temperature at the start of the 1988 marathon, the coldest ever

6

People (all men) who’ve completed every race

5.1 million

Ounces of Goose Island 312 guzzled by runners at the finish line

