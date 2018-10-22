Five Ways Chicago Shaped Bike Culture
Keep Moving: Designing Chicago’s Bicycle Culture, which opens October 27 at the Chicago Design Museum, unpacks the city’s role in developing two-wheeled transportation. Here are some highlights.
• 1869:Loring & Keene creates a velocipede, a primitive form of a bike remembered for its comically oversize front wheel.
• 1890:Western Wheel Works develops a metal-stamping process to mass-produce bikes more quickly.
• 1895:German immigrant Ignaz Schwinn founds his namesake company in Chicago, which becomes the hub of bicycle manufacturing, with 90 plants trying to keep up with the country’s sudden bike craze.
• 1933:Schwinn brings the “balloon tire” to the United States. The inflatable tube allows for a comfier ride.
• 2015:Parts manufacturer SRAM takes cycling into the future with eTap, a wireless-controlled gearshift that eliminates messy wires from sleek bike designs.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.