Your Talking Points for October 2018

1 Jabari’s back home. Zach’s healthy. And rookie Wendell Carter Jr. slayed in summer league. The rebuilding Bulls still have no D but should at least be more entertaining. Season tips off Oct. 18.

2 The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning unveils On to 2050, its comprehensive plan for the region, on Oct. 10. Expect the road to the future to be paved in artificial intelligence and bike lanes.

3 Former secretary of state John Kerry sits for an interview about his life before entering the Senate, Oct. 16 at the Harris Theater as part of Chicago Ideas Week. We put the odds of the talk staying ­politics-free at roughly zero.

4 Peter Sagal’s The Incomplete Book of Running, about becoming a marathoner at age 40 to outsprint mortality, isn’t just for runners. Think of it as a memoir set at the rhythmic pace of a jog. It hits shelves Oct. 30.

