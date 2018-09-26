Edit Module
The Four Best Places to Work Remotely in Chicago

Coffee shops are noisy. Coworking spaces are expensive. How about an art museum?

By Dorie Chevlen

Published today at 11:14 a.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art — a.k.a. your Tuesday office.   Photo: Kendall McCaugherty/Hall+Merrick Photographers, © MCA Chicago

1 Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

220 E. Chicago Ave.

Perfect for:The aspiring novelist

Perks:On Tuesdays, when admission to the museum is free for Illinois residents, settle into the Commons. The second-floor space provides ample seating beneath an installation of 215 lanterns, many of them filled with plants.

Cons:The high ceilings make every passerby’s footsteps echo.

2 The Robey

2018 W. North Ave.

Perfect for:The Don Draper wannabe

Perks:This Bucktown hotel, built in a century-old office building, offers an elevated view of the bustling six-way intersection by the Damen Blue Line stop from its second-floor retro lounge. Think leather armchairs, long worktables, and angular mod sofas.

Cons:The sound of tinkling ice from the bar makes it hard to resist tippling an old-fashioned before 5.

3 Daley Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Perfect for:The people-watcher

Perks:Umbrella-covered seating in the shadow of the iconic sculpture keeps you comfortable even on sunny days, and a farmers’ market (Thursdays through October 25) supplies tasty fuel.

Cons:Pigeons dig Picasso, too — just keep an eye on your lunch.

4 Garfield Park Conservatory

300 N. Central Park Ave.

Perfect for:The workaholic in need of a tropical vacation, stat

Perks:In the airy Horticulture Hall, the sunlight streaming through arched windows and the bright green smell of the botanical displays make you feel more like a woodland nymph than an office drone.

Cons:Though less humid than other spaces at the conservatory, it can still get steamy.

