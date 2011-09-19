Off the Grid
6 years
ago
Betwixt and Between: Middle-Class Women Living with HIV/AIDS
Since middle-class women with HIV/AIDS likely possess more financial resources to address their diagnosis, we assume that they experience few negative economic and social outcomes of the disease. But Celeste Watkins-Hayes writes that they, too, experience isolation and economic vulnerability…
6 years
ago
Brian Babylon and Comedy as a Social Science
Comedians, like social scientists, are students of human behavior, says Celeste Watkins-Hayes in her conversation with the comic, radio host, and regular on NPR’s “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”
6 years
ago
Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Post-Racial America
The Spelman alumna and our current writer-in-residence discusses the role of schools like Morehouse College and Howard University in today’s society—and encourages Chicago-area students to apply to HBCUs.
6 years
ago
HIV/AIDS and the 99 Percent
Celeste Watkins-Hayes explains how the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the Occupy movement gripping the nation—and world—are two sides of the same coin.
6 years
ago
Q&A with Celeste Watkins-Hayes, Our Next ‘Off the Grid’ Writer-in-Residence
The Northwestern sociology professor’s thoughts on inequality, HIV/AIDS research, writing, and more
6 years
ago
Tony Fitzpatrick, Artist
Dmitry Samarov on the gregarious artist he picked up in his cab four years ago: “Life around Tony was rarely dull…. I’ve never known anyone better suited to being the center of attention.”
6 years
ago
Bill Savage, Writer and Editor
Dmitry Samarov met his future editor when the Northwestern prof bought one of the artist’s paintings in 2001. Here, more on Savage, an avid cyclist and scholar of Chicago history
6 years
ago
Nick Digilio, Radio Man
Dmitry Samarov on his unlikely friendship with the WGN radio host
6 years
ago
Noah Vaughn, Photographer
Dmitry Samarov introduces us to photographer Noah Vaughn, whom the writer met 20 years ago at the School of the Art Institute. Vaughn, writes Samarov, “documents the crumbling, abandoned parts of the city without making a fetish of them. And that is no small feat.”
6 years
ago
Q&A with Dmitry Samarov: Artist, Cabbie, Author, and Our Newest Writer-in-Residence
In advance of his first post for Off the Grid, we called up the Moscow-born School of the Art Institute grad for a getting-acquainted chat.
6 years
ago
The Danger of a Single Story
Alex Kotlowitz explains the danger of crafting a single narrative—and discusses the great Chicago (and American) paradox.
7 years
ago
Barbershop of Second Chances: The Story of Eddie Lopez and Xclusive Cuts
Alex Kotlowitz talks to an ex-gang member who gives the barbers at his Cicero shop second and third—even fourth—chances to turn their lives around.
7 years
ago
The Fiction of the American Dream: An Afternoon at Chicago Pawners
Alex Kotlowitz spends a few hours at a Near West Side pawnshop, where the customers are folks who “are walking—sometimes running—one step away from losing a home, or a job, or a lover, or a way of life.”
7 years
ago
The Trauma of Violence and Our Broken Communities
Alex Kotlowitz, our inaugural writer-in-residence, tells the story of Eddie Bocanegra, one of the characters in the new documentary The Interrupters, and discusses the effects of violence on individuals and communities.
7 years
ago