How One Lincoln Park Couple Created a Spacious Feel on a City Lot After scooping up a rare triple lot, North Side couple builds an 8,500-square-foot Mediterranean manse.

Feeling cramped in your Chicago townhouse? So was a North Side couple, who, after having their second child, needed an upgrade. They found a rare Lincoln Park triple lot and built on it an 8,500-square-foot Mediterranean manse, customized by Rodger Owen, a principal of local luxury home builder BGD&C.

The exterior has three dedicated spaces: a 30-by-100-foot lawn where the kids play soccer, a vegetable garden (the couple grows their own food), and a traditional English garden complete with a limestone well. Photos: (English garden) Wayne Cable; (all others) Tony Soluri

For Owen, practicality was key: “In Mediterranean architecture, the windows have overhangs because the sun is so bright. But in Chicago, you need the extra light.” He installed a retractable awning over the patio to get the best of both worlds.

The temperature-controlled wine cellar comes with an alarm that sounds if the space gets too hot or cold.

With a backyard so lush, the family rarely uses the front door. Putting the stairway near the rear of the house made for a more fluid layout.

Dark wood may be über-traditional, but modern flourishes like leather panels and an abstract light fixture by Hubbardton Forge balance out the study.

This article appears in the September 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







