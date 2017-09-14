How to Maximize Space When You Have Tiny Closets Find out how to store your stuff from two expert designers.

Photo: Courtesy of houzz.com

Photo: Aimée Mazzenga

Christopher Kent

Principal designer at the Gold Coast firm Studio CAK and designer of RH’s Gallery at the Three Arts Club

I was living in my sister’s den while I had some work done on my own house. I needed a temporary solution that would maximize space but would be easy enough to store once the renovation was done. One option I liked is a freestanding clothing rack, like this one by Simplified Building. The industrial style of the rack adds a design element to the room, and my exposed wardrobe gave the space some color and texture. Ikea has a simpler, more cost-effective option. I also love using nontraditional furniture to store clothing—it allows you to use the piece in other rooms besides the bedroom. For one client, I found a stunning 1960s Ole Wanscher chest and used it to store shoes. The chest fit seamlessly into the client’s living room: shoes hidden in plain sight.

Photo: Courtesy of Savory

Photo: Jorge Gera

Tom Stringer

Founder of the River North–based Tom Stringer Design Partners and author of the forthcoming An Adventurous Life: Global Interiors

There is so much space to be utilized underneath a bed—it’s perfect for stowing out-of-season clothes. An easy fix is to replace a standard bed frame with one that has built-in drawers—Savoy makes a nice upholstered one. Another issue in small apartments is counter and storage space in the kitchen. A clean, contemporary island cart can fix that. Baxton Studio has one with a drawer, a cabinet, and shelf space, plus a generous prep area. Set it up as a freestanding kitchen island, or push it up against the wall to make a bar cart. In a small bathroom, upgrading your basic vanity to one with drawers can really help reduce clutter.

This article appears in the September 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







