Peanut Butter and Jelly Invade the Rest of Your Lunchbox
These chefs are pushing the PBJ nostalgia to its limits—namely, in cocktails and chicken wings.
1. Negroni at Il Porcellino
Peanut-infused gin blended with jam-infused Campari.
Nostalgia factor:You’re not in the school cafeteria anymore.
$15. 59 W. Hubbard St.
2. Cookies at Floriole
A sweet take on the classic sammie, with a tangy layer of seasonal fruit jam between two peanut butter cookies.
Nostalgia factor:You’ll feel like a kid again.
$1.75 each. 1220 W. Webster Ave.
3. Wings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap
Deep-fried chicken wings dressed in peanut sauce and served with raspberry-chipotle dip.
Nostalgia factor:Your inner child goes to college and gets the munchies.
$13. 41 E. Superior St.
4. Croissant at Velvet Dessert
Creamy peanut butter and seasonal jam hide inside a flaky breakfast pastry drizzled with raspberry-glaze.
Nostalgia factor:The flavors of your youth, in French attire.
$4. Multiple locations, velvetdessert.com.
5. Panna Cotta at GT Fish & Oyster
A prettily deconstructed dessert of milk chocolate, mascarpone, peanut butter crémeux, candied shiso, and strawberries.
Nostalgia factor:Your childhood favorite goes baroque.
$10. 531 N. Wells St.
6. Cuban PB&J at Nini’s Deli
Toasted French bread, peanut butter, guava jelly, and fried plantains.
Nostalgia factor:The PBJ meets Elvis in Havana.
$7. 543 N. Noble St.
