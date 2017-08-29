Edit Module
Peanut Butter and Jelly Invade the Rest of Your Lunchbox

These chefs are pushing the PBJ nostalgia to its limits—namely, in cocktails and chicken wings.

By Nicole Schnitzler

Published today at 10:56 a.m.

PBJ-based treats
Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Negroni at Il Porcellino

Peanut-infused gin blended with jam-infused Campari.
Nostalgia factor:You’re not in the school cafeteria anymore.
$15. 59 W. Hubbard St.

2. Cookies at Floriole

A sweet take on the classic sammie, with a tangy layer of seasonal fruit jam between two peanut butter cookies.
Nostalgia factor:You’ll feel like a kid again.
$1.75 each. 1220 W. Webster Ave.

3. Wings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Deep-fried chicken wings dressed in peanut sauce and served with raspberry-chipotle dip.
Nostalgia factor:Your inner child goes to college and gets the munchies.
$13. 41 E. Superior St.

4. Croissant at Velvet Dessert

Creamy peanut butter and seasonal jam hide inside a flaky breakfast pastry drizzled with raspberry-glaze.
Nostalgia factor:The flavors of your youth, in French attire.
$4. Multiple locations, velvetdessert.com.

5. Panna Cotta at GT Fish & Oyster

A prettily deconstructed dessert of milk chocolate, mascarpone, peanut butter crémeux, candied shiso, and strawberries.
Nostalgia factor:Your childhood favorite goes baroque.
$10. 531 N. Wells St.

6. Cuban PB&J at Nini’s Deli

Toasted French bread, peanut butter, guava jelly, and fried plantains.
Nostalgia factor:The PBJ meets Elvis in Havana.
$7. 543 N. Noble St.

