Three Must-See Events at the Chicago Architecture Biennial

1. Singing Stones

Washington Park

September 13 to October 29

The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in Paris, takes over the Roundhouse, one of Daniel Burnham’s lesser known buildings, to present works by 11 artists, including the local sculptor Daniel G. Baird and filmmaker Cauleen Smith.

2. Vertical City

Chicago Cultural Center

September 16 to January 7

Part of the biennial’s main exhibition, these 17 massive model buildings (each around 16 feet high) from a slew of international architects represent reimaginings of the iconic Tribune Tower.

3. Chicago: A Southern Exposure

DuSable Museum of African American History

September 21 to February 16

Former Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey highlights South Side gems, including buildings by influential black architects such as John Moutoussamy and Roger Margerum.

This article appears in the September 2017 issue of Chicago magazine.

