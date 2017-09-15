Three Must-See Events at the Chicago Architecture Biennial
See works by local artists, reimaginings of Tribune Tower, and more.
1. Singing Stones
Washington Park
September 13 to October 29
The Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art museum in Paris, takes over the Roundhouse, one of Daniel Burnham’s lesser known buildings, to present works by 11 artists, including the local sculptor Daniel G. Baird and filmmaker Cauleen Smith.
2. Vertical City
Chicago Cultural Center
September 16 to January 7
Part of the biennial’s main exhibition, these 17 massive model buildings (each around 16 feet high) from a slew of international architects represent reimaginings of the iconic Tribune Tower.
3. Chicago: A Southern Exposure
DuSable Museum of African American History
September 21 to February 16
Former Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey highlights South Side gems, including buildings by influential black architects such as John Moutoussamy and Roger Margerum.
Can’t get enough? See our full gallery of favorites.
