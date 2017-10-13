Ditch the Paint for Some Unique Wall Coverings For some flair, encase a room with cloth, paper, glass, or a mural.

You Want: A Masterpiece Photos: (Relativity Textiles) Dustin Halleck; (others) Courtesy of vendors

Argentinean Jorge Simes and his wife, Cindy, opened Simes Studios nearly 30 years ago, specializing in painted murals, plaster finishes, and eglomise, a type of painted glass typically used as a backsplash or behind a bar. The couple has copyrighted dozens of patterns, including a shell-inspired pearlescent spiral stair, a misty jungle mural for changing rooms, and various rock ’n’ roll lyrics scrawled in abstract scripts. simesstudios.com

You Want: Texture That Pops

Material is king at Skokie studio Maya Romanoff, which crafts coverings from aluminum, copper, seashells, mother-of-pearl, mica, wood, wool, and more. Artisans for hire can customize any wall, but you’ll need a professional designer in your corner: The studio sells only to the trade. mayaromanoff.com

You Want: A Taste of the World

Visual artist Erin M. Chlaghmo releases only a handful of designs a year, each of them inspired by a different foreign country. (In the past, she’s incorporated Moroccan weaving techniques, Japanese dyes, and even peacock feathers from India.) “It’s a way to bring the world home,” says Chlaghmo. For those with something else in mind, she takes commissions. relativitytextiles.com

This article appears in the September 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

