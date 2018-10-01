Edit Module
Geometric Plant Stands to Elevate Your Indoor Garden

When you bring your plants indoors this fall, turn them into verdant sculptures with these eye-catching pieces.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 2:25 p.m.

Plant stands
Photo: Ryan Segedi; Stylist: Jennefer Rossi

1. Locally made solid stainless steel stand and ceramic pot, $100, District, 4835 N. Damen Ave.

2. Umbra two-tiered metal wire stand and ceramic pots, $105, Alapash New Home, 4835 N. Damen Ave.

3. Ferro Non Gladio powder-coated steel stand and Pottery Pots fiber clay pot, $110 and $40, Sprout Home, 745 N. Damen Ave.

4. Copper wire and glass terrarium, $54, West Elm, westelm.com

5. Copper wire stand and stoneware pot, $28, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com

