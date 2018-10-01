Geometric Plant Stands to Elevate Your Indoor Garden
When you bring your plants indoors this fall, turn them into verdant sculptures with these eye-catching pieces.
1. Locally made solid stainless steel stand and ceramic pot, $100, District, 4835 N. Damen Ave.
2. Umbra two-tiered metal wire stand and ceramic pots, $105, Alapash New Home, 4835 N. Damen Ave.
3. Ferro Non Gladio powder-coated steel stand and Pottery Pots fiber clay pot, $110 and $40, Sprout Home, 745 N. Damen Ave.
4. Copper wire and glass terrarium, $54, West Elm, westelm.com
5. Copper wire stand and stoneware pot, $28, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com
