It’s Expo Chicago Week. Here Are Three Must-See Attractions

With 135 exhibits to hit, you’ll never fully explore Expo Chicago, the city’s signature art fair, which runs September 27 to 30 at Navy Pier. But here are three don’t-miss attractions:

Infinity chamber

Chilean Iván Navarro’s water-tower-shaped sculptures are eight feet tall but appear to extend forever, thanks to a crafty system of mirrors and neon lights. They’ll be easy to find — they’re right at Navy Pier’s entrance.

Dawoud Bey photos

The renowned local shutterbug debuts Night Coming Tenderly, Black, dusky images of purported stops on the Underground Railroad.

Artist interview marathon

On Saturday, grab an espresso and gear up for a full day of local creative giants — including Jeanne Gang, Theaster Gates, and Cauleen Smith — chatting in an intimate setting.

