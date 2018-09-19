Nab High-End Handmade Goodies at the American Craft Exposition

Don’t expect to see your grandmother’s crocheted doilies (sorry, Grams) at the 34th annual American Craft Exposition at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. What you will find among the flora: one-of-a-kind art objects by more than 140 basket weavers, ceramicists, jewelers, and other makers, some of whom have works in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian Institution and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Look for Chicago artist Darlys Ewoldt’s hand-hammered copper tabletop sculptures (pictured), swirling blooms in hues she achieves by layering chemicals and dyes. There’s no need to feel self-indulgent — proceeds from ticket sales and items tagged “Craft for a Cure” benefit NorthShore University HealthSystem’s new mental health initiatives. September 21 to 23. $15. americancraftexpo.org

