Your Favorite Neighborhood Boutiques Are Getting Sister Stores
These shops are expanding to new storefronts — with a twist.
Peach Fuzz
1005 N. California Ave.
Big sister:Humboldt House, known for reasonably priced midcentury modern furniture finds and smaller one-of-a-kind treasures by local artists
Why visit:At Peach Fuzz, Claire Tibbs turns her impeccable eye for design to the oft-unchic genre of children’s toys. Organized without gendered sections, the layout allows big and little kids to browse freely through colorful stuffed animals and books, with nary an electronic toy in sight.
Eye-catcher:Gender-neutral, nontoxic Nailmatic nail polish, $12
Gemini
1911 W. Division St.
Big sister:Penelope’s, where you can find everything from upscale European clothing brands to handwoven basket bags
Why visit:While Penelope’s carries beauty products, home goods, and children’s apparel along with their color-popping women’s and men’s collections, Gemini focuses on adult apparel and has a more serious vibe: The shop is minimal and streamlined, inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese design.
Eye-catcher:C.A.B. leather handbag, $272
The Shops at Merz Apothecary
4718 N. Lincoln Ave.
Big sister:Merz Apothecary, the oldest pharmacy in Chicago, with its robust stock of herbs and homeopathic remedies
Why visit:In the storefront next door, once the sole domain of the men’s grooming mecca Q Brothers, Merz will add two stations this month: one for gender-neutral fragrances and the other for natural beauty. Don’t worry, guys: Q Brothers still remains, with the goods to nourish your man bun.
Eye-catcher:D.S. & Durga Burning Barbershop eau de parfum, $175
Honey Bridal
5135 N. Clark St.
Big sister:Milk Handmade, Hallie Borden’s threads and accessories shop promoting independent Chicago designers
Why visit:Borden makes the sibling trend literal by teaming up with her real-life sister, Dana Karlov, to helm the new storefront. Honey Bridal gives brides a range of options: from classic ball gowns to edgier, midriff-baring sheaths. You can build your own shopping experience, choosing the tunes and your booze while you search for the One.
Eye-catcher:Laudae lace mermaid dress, $2,000
