The Wire
4 years
ago
Chicago Magazine Launches Redesign
The comprehensive print and website redesign includes a bold new logo.
4 years
ago
Chicago Magazine’s October Issue: Fall Preview
Story highlights from the October 2013 issue of Chicago magazine.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine’s September Issue: For the Love of Beer
Story highlights from the September 2013 issue of Chicago magazine.
5 years
ago
Jennifer Tanaka on Windy City Live
Executive digital editor Jennifer Tanaka appeared on Windy City Live to share Chicago magazine’s Best of Chicago picks, as featured in the August 2013 issue.
5 years
ago
Dennis Rodkin Discusses Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale
Dennis Rodkin appeared on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight to discuss area Frank Lloyd Wrights for sale, as featured in the August 2013 issue.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine’s August Issue: Best of Chicago
Story highlights from the August 2013 issue of Chicago magazine.
5 years
ago
Elly Fishman Discusses the Ultimate Summer Music Guide
Elly Fishman appeared on the NBC 5 Weekend Morning News to preview some of Chicago’s must-see summer concerts.
5 years
ago
Dennis Rodkin Discusses Real Estate Deals on Windy City Live
Dennis Rodkin appeared on Windy City Live to discuss four great properties currently for sale in Chicagoland.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine’s July Issue: The Ultimate Summer Music Guide
Story highlights from the July 2013 issue of Chicago magazine.
5 years
ago
Dennis Rodkin Discusses the Hot Housing Market
Dennis Rodkin appeared on FOX 32’s Midday News to discuss the current Chicago real estate market, which has gotten hot recently.
5 years
ago
Jennifer Tanaka on WGN-TV Midday News
Jennifer Tanaka appeared on WGN-TV Midday News to discuss Chicago magazine’s picks for great summer weekend getaways.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine’s June Issue: Summer Escapes
Story highlights from the June 2013 issue of Chicago magazine.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine Wins Lisagor and Herman Kogan Media Awards
Magazine wins eight journalism awards for outstanding work in 2012, the most of any magazine in Chicago.
5 years
ago
Chicago Magazine Partners with TableSAVVY to Offer Last-Minute Reservations at Discount
Foodies can now snag day-of reservations at fine dining establishments throughout Chicago.
5 years
ago