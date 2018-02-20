Secret Supper at Bellemore

On February 5, Chicago magazine hosted over 100 guests at Bellemore for the first Secret Supper of 2018. Executive Chef/Partner Jimmy Papadopoulos showcased five courses of “Artistic American” cuisine, complemented with Diageo cocktails and 90+ Cellars wine. Trunk Club kicked off the evening with an exclusive cocktail reception at their Clubhouse for VIP ticket holders, which featured specialty cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a live mixology demonstration. All guests of the event received a $50 gift card courtesy of Trunk Club. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation.

