Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Best of Chicago 2017: Readers’ Choice Poll

For this year’s Best of Chicago issue—our annual stock-taking of everything in the city worth consuming or appreciating—we want to hear from you, the readers.

Published today at 11:59 a.m.

In the upcoming August issue, you’ll find out our picks for the Best of Chicago. But we want to know yours, too. So here’s your chance to plug your favorite doughnut and give a shout out to your pick for the top falafel in town. Voting closes June 23. And check back later this summer for the results!

Editor’s note: Any clear attempts to stuff the ballot box will be removed from final voting tallies.

Best Bookstore
Best Bowling Alley
Best Burger
Best Chinese Food
Best Craft Brewery
Best Doughnuts
Best Falafel
Best Fried Chicken
Best Hair Salon
Best Hot Dog
Best Ice Cream
Best Italian Food
Best Music Venue
Best Nail Salon
Best Pie
Best Pizza
Best Ramen
Best Spa
Best Sushi
Best Tacos
Best Thai Food
Best Yoga Studio

Would you like to sign up for one of Chicago’s free newsletters?

Email address
The 312
The week’s must-read stories
Chicago Guide
10 great things to do each week
Dish
Dining news
Habitat
Home decorating news and sales
Sales Check
Hot sales, trends, and local retail news
Special Offers
Receive special offers and discounts from Chicago magazine’s selected partners
VIP List
Chicago magazine hosts various events throughout the year. Sign up and join the party!
 

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module