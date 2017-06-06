Best of Chicago 2017: Readers’ Choice Poll For this year’s Best of Chicago issue—our annual stock-taking of everything in the city worth consuming or appreciating—we want to hear from you, the readers.

In the upcoming August issue, you’ll find out our picks for the Best of Chicago. But we want to know yours, too. So here’s your chance to plug your favorite doughnut and give a shout out to your pick for the top falafel in town. Voting closes June 23. And check back later this summer for the results!

Editor’s note: Any clear attempts to stuff the ballot box will be removed from final voting tallies.

JavaScript must be enabled in order to use this form. Please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Best Bookstore Best Bowling Alley Best Burger Best Chinese Food Best Craft Brewery Best Doughnuts Best Falafel Best Fried Chicken Best Hair Salon Best Hot Dog Best Ice Cream Best Italian Food Best Music Venue Best Nail Salon Best Pie Best Pizza Best Ramen Best Spa Best Sushi Best Tacos Best Thai Food Best Yoga Studio

