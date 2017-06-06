Best of Chicago 2017: Readers’ Choice Poll
For this year’s Best of Chicago issue—our annual stock-taking of everything in the city worth consuming or appreciating—we want to hear from you, the readers.
In the upcoming August issue, you’ll find out our picks for the Best of Chicago. But we want to know yours, too. So here’s your chance to plug your favorite doughnut and give a shout out to your pick for the top falafel in town. Voting closes June 23. And check back later this summer for the results!
Editor’s note: Any clear attempts to stuff the ballot box will be removed from final voting tallies.
