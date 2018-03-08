Edit Module
Promotion

Celebrate the Harris 2018 Gala

Published Thursday at 3:26 p.m.

Photo: Todd Rosenberg

The Harris Theater’s 2018 Gala brought Chicago luminaries together with stars of American Ballet Theatre for an evening of music, dance, and celebration. The night began with a sold-out opening night performance featuring Misty Copeland and top ABT dancers, followed by dinner in the Art Institute of Chicago’s Modern Wing.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module