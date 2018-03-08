Celebrate the Harris 2018 Gala

The Harris Theater’s 2018 Gala brought Chicago luminaries together with stars of American Ballet Theatre for an evening of music, dance, and celebration. The night began with a sold-out opening night performance featuring Misty Copeland and top ABT dancers, followed by dinner in the Art Institute of Chicago’s Modern Wing.
