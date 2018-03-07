Hustle Up the Hancock 2018

Respiratory Health Association’s 21st annual Hustle Up the Hancock took place on Sunday, February 25, 2018 and is Chicago’s premiere winter fitness event. Each year more than 4,000 people climb to the top of 875 North Michigan Avenue to raise funds for Respiratory Health Association’s lung disease and clean air education, research, and policy change efforts. More than 55 percent of participants indicated that they or someone they know has been touched by asthma, COPD, lung cancer, or other lung diseases.

