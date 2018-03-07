Young Leaders Society IGNITE 2018

United Way of Metro Chicago’s Young Leaders Society held its annual IGNITE event on February 23 at Savage Smyth. Guests enjoyed an evening of live music, dancing, and silent auction bidding, with Dan Ponce of WGN-TV morning news serving as the evening’s emcee. The event raised funds to support the work of United Way’s AmeriCorps Members who are addressing local community issues in eight of United Way’s Neighborhood Networks.

