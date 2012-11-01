Edit Module
Seven Bold Summer Prints

From floral to animal to digital, bold patterns are summer’s hottest trend—showing up on dresses, swimsuits, and everything in between. Here are the standouts.

2013’s Best New Restaurants

The past 12 months witnessed scores of Chicago-area restaurant openings—but these 18 rise above the pack.

Chicago’s Once-Grand Movie Palaces

Photographer Eric Holubow offers a rare glimpse inside five of Chicago’s most grand movie palaces, and Roger Ebert shares one of his most unforgettable moviegoing experiences.

