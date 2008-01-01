Black & Blue
9 years
ago
ALDS Game 4: Rays at Sox
The Cubs Hater protests the “blackout,” The Elitist roots for Torre’s team, The Time Traveler mourns Stoney’s radio departure, The Girl mocks Joe Maddon’s glasses, and The Fatalist weighs life insurance options. Here, our analyses of ALDS Game 4…
9 years
ago
ALDS Game 3: Rays at Sox
The Time Traveler thanks Danks and Jenks, The Bleacherite visits a ghostly Wrigleyville, The Elitist dismisses the win, and The Fatalist goes shopping for bathroom fixtures with his wife. Here, our analyses of ALDS Game 3…
9 years
ago
NLDS Game 3: Cubs at Dodgers
The Cubs Hater sheds a tiny tear, The Ump punches the fist, The Girl rejoins society, and The Fatalist reaches for a small—very small—spot of consolation. Meanwhile, The Delusionist plans next year’s victory party. Here, our analyses of NLDS Game 3…
9 years
ago
ALDS Game 2: Sox at Rays
The Ump says C.B. Buckner blows, The Fatalist admires Uribe’s chin hair, The Delusionist fields hate mail, and The Time Traveler is lost in the wilderness. Here, our analyses of ALDS Game 2
9 years
ago
NLDS Game 2: Dodgers at Cubs
The Ump isn’t ready to ring them up yet, but the arm is pulling back. The Fatalist roots for the Viagra guy, and The Elitist stalks Manny at lunch. The Girl has one wish, and The Delusionist takes the blame…
9 years
ago
ALDS Game 1: Sox at Rays
The Bleacherite laments another lost opportunity for Junior, the Ump cries foul on Mohawks, and The Cubs Hater and the Fatalist find they have something in common: defeat…
9 years
ago
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers at Cubs
The Cubs Hater says the Northsiders are dust in the wind, but The Delusionist tells fans not to worry. The Fatalist ponders Historical Determinism, and The Girl reveals that she watched the seventh inning from behind her bathroom door…
9 years
ago
Let the Games Begin
Two Chicago teams. Eight baseball fanatics. Dozens of neuroses among them. As long as the Cubs are still playing, Chicago’s editors and contributors, a group with more baggage than the United Terminal at O’Hare, will reveal their prejudices and vent their frustrations after each game. Here’s the roster of pundits…
29 years
ago