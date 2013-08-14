The Top Five Things to Do in Chicago This Week



Photo: Dean Paul

FANNED UP The Chicago Dancing Festival hits town early next week

theatre Next to Normal Shock treatments and bipolar disorder are unlikely subject matter for a wildly entertaining musical. But when it comes to stripping the stigma from mental illness, N2N isn’t just a terrific show—it’s an essential one. GO: 8/15–10/6. $35–$49. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury, Oakbrook Terrace. drurylaneoakbrook.com

folk Chris Eldridge and Julian Lage It’s a first-class pairing: Incisive young guitarist Julian Lage flaunts his genre agnosticism by teaming up with fellow guitarist Eldridge from progressive bluegrass act Punch Brothers. GO: 8/17 at 8. $15–$108. 1245 Chicago, Evanston. evanstonspace.com

classical Harmonium As the Grant Park Music Festival wraps up for the year, be sure to catch the Grant Park Choral Ensemble performing John Adam’s piece Harmonium. It’s minimalist music set to the poetry of John Donne and Emily Dickinson. GO: 8/16 at 6:30, 8/17 at 7:30. Free. Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Washington. grantparkmusicfestival.com

theatre Mythical Proportions Don’t miss SNL alum Nora Dunn riff on tales both fact and fiction in her one-woman show. GO: 8/15–9/22. $24–$36. Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont. theaterwit.org

dance Chicago Dancing Festival The city’s biggest dance bash begins tonight at the Harris Theater with performances from the Joffrey Ballet and the Chicago Human Rhythm Project among others. Tickets are on standby, so come early. GO: 8/20 at 7:30. Free. Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St. chicagodancingfestival.com

Photo: Woodnote Photography Katie Rahn

Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Katie Rahn, associate director of marketing at the Art Institute and host of the bimonthly After Dark party series. After Dark: Art Institute happens on Friday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

“On Friday, we’ll be having our After Dark event. We’re featuring our Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity exhibit and we’re also going to be unveiling the winner of our Threadless design challenge. We asked contestants to impressionize their personal style and will be showing the winning t-shirts. Afterwards, if I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll go to The Gage.

“Saturday, I’ll go for a run on the lakefront and then I’m going to a friend’s rooftop party for the Air and Water Show. I don’t go every year, but I hear them practicing at the museum. It’ll be fun to enjoy it outside.

“On Saturday night, I’m planning on going to Ceres’ Table in Andersonville. They have amazing pork chops and a really great octopus salad.

“I’m also a volunteer docent at the Museum of Contemporary Art, so on Sunday I’ll be leading tours of the Daniel Clowes and Homebodies [exhibits]. Then I’m going to watch Breaking Bad with my sister and fiancée.” —As told to Tomi Obaro

