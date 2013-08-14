The Top Five Things to Do in Chicago This Week
Chicago Dancing Festival, Harmonium, Next To Normal, and more fun this week.
Photo: Dean Paul
WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND
Photo: Woodnote Photography
Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Katie Rahn, associate director of marketing at the Art Institute and host of the bimonthly After Dark party series. After Dark: Art Institute happens on Friday, August 16 at 9 p.m.
“On Friday, we’ll be having our After Dark event. We’re featuring our Impressionism, Fashion, and Modernity exhibit and we’re also going to be unveiling the winner of our Threadless design challenge. We asked contestants to impressionize their personal style and will be showing the winning t-shirts. Afterwards, if I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll go to The Gage.
“Saturday, I’ll go for a run on the lakefront and then I’m going to a friend’s rooftop party for the Air and Water Show. I don’t go every year, but I hear them practicing at the museum. It’ll be fun to enjoy it outside.
“On Saturday night, I’m planning on going to Ceres’ Table in Andersonville. They have amazing pork chops and a really great octopus salad.
“I’m also a volunteer docent at the Museum of Contemporary Art, so on Sunday I’ll be leading tours of the Daniel Clowes and Homebodies [exhibits]. Then I’m going to watch Breaking Bad with my sister and fiancée.” —As told to Tomi Obaro
jazz Dana Hall: The Andrew Hill Project
The propulsive drummer and bandleader pulls together a killer ensemble called Black Fire—featuring Orrin Evans on piano—to honor the great Chicago pianist and composer with new arrangements of his work.
GO: 8/15 at 6:30. Free. Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 E Randolph. millenniumpark.org
