Chicago Guide Radar

December 2011

6 years
ago

To New Year’s Eve or Not to New Year’s Eve?

What to do on 12/31 and beyond: Not looking to blow half of your 2012 entertainment budget before the year officially begins? We’ve got five things to do this week not on December 31—plus five great New Year’s Eve options that won’t break the bank.

6 years
ago

Reindeer Gone Wild

Top five things to do this week: Vampire reindeer or White Christmas? Your choice … plus, The Bad Plus, an all-out Hanukkah jam, and what Eighth Blackbird’s Tim Munro is up to this weekend

6 years
ago

Three Words: Tracy. Letts. Speedo.

On your agenda this week: Tracy Letts, pantsless … David Fray, smoldering … Bon Iver, cooing … plus, free stuff to do and Nicole Cabell’s weekend plans

