Chicago Guide Radar
December 2011
To New Year’s Eve or Not to New Year’s Eve?
What to do on 12/31 and beyond: Not looking to blow half of your 2012 entertainment budget before the year officially begins? We’ve got five things to do this week not on December 31—plus five great New Year’s Eve options that won’t break the bank.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week; plus, Peter Sagal’s Weekend Plans
On your holiday agenda: Thaw out with Gold Motel … rise and shine for the winter solstice … entertain out-of-town guests … plus, what the host of Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me is doing this weekend (here’s a hint: monkeys)
Reindeer Gone Wild
Top five things to do this week: Vampire reindeer or White Christmas? Your choice … plus, The Bad Plus, an all-out Hanukkah jam, and what Eighth Blackbird’s Tim Munro is up to this weekend
