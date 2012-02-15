Top 5 Things to Do This Week (Mostly Free!)
On your agenda: Food and creativity are on the table at Smart Museum of Art … Minnie Miñoso (a.k.a. Mr. White Sox) talks race and sports at Lookingglass Theatre … The film that changed Steve James’s life … plus, what Martha Bayne, Soup & Bread founder, is doing this weekend
|
Food and creativity—including photos from Lee Mingwei’s The Dining Project,
above—are on the table at Smart Museum of Art.
THE FIVE
Don’t-miss picks for Wed 2.15.12 through Tue 2.21.12:
WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND
Martha Bayne
Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Martha Bayne, founder of Soup & Bread, a series of Wednesday-night suppers at The Hideout. Volunteer chefs—including rockers, writers, and other local notables—dish out steaming bowls of liquid sustenance, and the money collected goes to hunger relief charities. Bayne, recently back from a West Coast tour of her Soup & Bread Cookbook, joins WBEZ’s Steve Edwards and DePaul sociologist Greg Scott onstage at The Hideout 2/17 for the fourth-anniversary installment of The Interview Show.
On Friday, I’ll be one of the guests for The Interview Show. It’s set up like the Tonight Show, with a couch and a desk. The host, Mark Bazer, is a writer and journalist. I’ve talked to him before, but I’ve never met the other guests. After the show, I’ll be working—I’ve been bartending at The Hideout since 2008.
On Saturday, I may see the movie, Pina at AMC River East 21. It’s about Pina Bausch, an avant-garde German dancer and choreographer. Then that evening, I’m working as house manager at [Victory Gardens Biograph Theater] for Theater Oobleck, a company I’m a member of. They’re playing The Hunchback Variations Opera by [Mickle Maher and] Mark Messing, who’s an amazing genius. The show is very absurdist and weird. It’s a panel discussion between Ludwig van Beethoven and Quasimodo. Both are deaf, but they set out to create a noise used as a stage direction in Anton Chekov’s The Cherry Orchard. Apparently it’s this impossible sound effect that has baffled theatre people since the play was first produced [in 1904]. The opera is a hilarious meditation on artistic creation and failure. Later Saturday, if I have time, I want to try Lao Hunan [in Chinatown]. It’s a new restaurant that’s supposed to be Mao-themed. Everyone I know has been there, and I’ve heard it’s great—and really spicy. I like spicy food, and I’m always looking for late-night food.
Then on Sunday, I’m working at The Hideout again. If I have time, I might go to the second annual Chili-Synth Cook-Off at The Empty Bottle, which will have chili made by electronic synthesizer aficionados. It’s not really my scene musically. I go more as a fan of chili, but I’m charmed by the way it’s presented.
—As told to Quinn Ford
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.