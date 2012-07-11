Edit Module
Top Five Things to Do This Week

On your agenda: The Irish American Heritage Festival fills Chicago with Guinness and bagpipes…indie fans take over Union Park… free African music and arts… plus, the weekend plans of the actress Carrie Coon.

Published July 11, 2012

A bagpipe player participating in the Irish American Heritage Festival
CALL OF THE BAGPIPE The Irish American Heritage Festival, above, brings men in
kilts and over 100 artisans, musicians, and restaurants to Chicago’s streets.

THE FIVE

Don’t-miss picks for Wed 7.11.12 through Tue 7.17.12:

1

festivals Irish American Heritage Festival
For more than a quarter century, this mostly family-friendly celebration of Irish culture in Chicago has featured international stars and local notables. This year the lineup totals at more than 100 performers including the Young Dubliners, Dublin City Ramblers, and the Sandcarvers.
GO: 7/13–15; $15; $8 for seniors; free for kids. Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox. irishfestchicago.com
2

theatre A Scent of Flowers
We won’t give away the big twist in James Saunder’s drama—we’ll just say that things are not as lively as they seem when a young woman wakes up to a pair of pallbearers toting a coffin into the sitting room.
GO: Preview 7/13; $18. Regular 7/14–8/25; $15–$25. Backstage Theatre at Building Stage, 412 N Carpenter. backstagetheatrecompany.org
3

festivals Pitchfork Music Festival
This year the annual indie rock festival features a number of performances worth catching. Among them, Feist and the reunited 1990s lo-fi band The Olivia Tremor Control on Friday, the ferocious female quartet Wild Flag on Saturday, and the dream-pop duo Beach House on Sunday.
GO: 7/13–15. $45 per day; three-day passes sold out. Union Park, 1501 W Randolph. pitchforkmusicfestival.com
4

art Installed
The new group show at Catherine Edelman Gallery demands an audience. Installed is a collection of large-scale works that cannot be replicated on an iPhone or computer screen. Participating artists are: Keliy Anderson-Staley, John Cyr, Elizabeth Ernst Myra Greene, and Gregory Scott.
GO: Opening 7/13 at 8. Catherine Edelman Gallery, 300 W Superior. edelmangallery.com
5

folk Red Stick Ramblers
These energetic young Cajuns have mastered the old French songs that make up the bedrock of this hard-driving Louisiana repertoire. Come prepared to dance.
GO: 7/14 at 8; $13–$25. Ramsey Auditorium at Fermilab, Kirk and Pine. fnal.gov/culture

WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND

Carrie Coon
Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Carrie Coon, local actress who currently stars in Three Sisters at Steppenwolf.

“Friday, I’ll go to M. Henry in the morning for breakfast. I love their bread pudding. Later in the day I might catch a class at Sivananda Yoga on Bryn Mawr. They have a great meditation course there. I know a lot of actors who have gone through their program. I have a show on Friday night, but I might stop by Dawali beforehand. It’s a great Mediterranean place across from the theater. The chicken Shawerma sandwich is amazing and their lentil soup is a hearty grab and go.

“Saturday, I’ll try and go to Hollywood Beach. I often just grab a book and head down there. But, because I’m in a period piece, I always have to wear a t-shirt and sun hat. In the afternoon I’ll head to the Athenian Room in Lincoln Park. The Kalamata chicken is one of the best meal deals in the city! I go there practically once a week. Later, after the Saturday night show, the cast has a tendency to go to the Black Duck Tavern & Grille. I usually have a martini and take advantage of their 11 p.m. taco bar.

“Sunday mornings you’ll find me playing soccer with the Chicago Sport and Social Club. And if I have time, I’ll try and make it to the Waterfront Café. It’s a sneaky little spot. I just stumbled on it walking down Sheridan. I love their sangria and it’s the perfect place to go at sunset.” –As told to Elly Fishman

FREEBIE OF THE WEEK

festivals DuSABLE MUSEUM ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL
The annual culture fest features some Chicago greats including Muntu Dance Theatre, the Taylor Moore Band, and the soul tenors Stevie Robinson, Michael Scott, and Devin Thompson.
GO: 7/14–15 from 1 to 8. DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Place. dusablemuseum.org

 

Photography: (IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL) Stacy McReynolds; (COON) Joel Moorman courtesy of Steppenwolf Theatre Company

 

