Top Five Things to Do This Week
On your agenda: The Irish American Heritage Festival fills Chicago with Guinness and bagpipes…indie fans take over Union Park… free African music and arts… plus, the weekend plans of the actress Carrie Coon.
CALL OF THE BAGPIPE The Irish American Heritage Festival, above, brings men in
kilts and over 100 artisans, musicians, and restaurants to Chicago’s streets.
THE FIVE
Don’t-miss picks for Wed 7.11.12 through Tue 7.17.12:
|1
|
festivals Irish American Heritage Festival
|2
|
theatre A Scent of Flowers
|3
|
festivals Pitchfork Music Festival
|4
|
art Installed
|5
|
folk Red Stick Ramblers
WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND
Carrie Coon
Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Carrie Coon, local actress who currently stars in Three Sisters at Steppenwolf.
“Friday, I’ll go to M. Henry in the morning for breakfast. I love their bread pudding. Later in the day I might catch a class at Sivananda Yoga on Bryn Mawr. They have a great meditation course there. I know a lot of actors who have gone through their program. I have a show on Friday night, but I might stop by Dawali beforehand. It’s a great Mediterranean place across from the theater. The chicken Shawerma sandwich is amazing and their lentil soup is a hearty grab and go.
“Saturday, I’ll try and go to Hollywood Beach. I often just grab a book and head down there. But, because I’m in a period piece, I always have to wear a t-shirt and sun hat. In the afternoon I’ll head to the Athenian Room in Lincoln Park. The Kalamata chicken is one of the best meal deals in the city! I go there practically once a week. Later, after the Saturday night show, the cast has a tendency to go to the Black Duck Tavern & Grille. I usually have a martini and take advantage of their 11 p.m. taco bar.
“Sunday mornings you’ll find me playing soccer with the Chicago Sport and Social Club. And if I have time, I’ll try and make it to the Waterfront Café. It’s a sneaky little spot. I just stumbled on it walking down Sheridan. I love their sangria and it’s the perfect place to go at sunset.” –As told to Elly Fishman
FREEBIE OF THE WEEK
festivals DuSABLE MUSEUM ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL
The annual culture fest features some Chicago greats including Muntu Dance Theatre, the Taylor Moore Band, and the soul tenors Stevie Robinson, Michael Scott, and Devin Thompson.
GO: 7/14–15 from 1 to 8. DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Place. dusablemuseum.org
Photography: (IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL) Stacy McReynolds; (COON) Joel Moorman courtesy of Steppenwolf Theatre Company
