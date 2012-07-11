Top Five Things to Do This Week

CALL OF THE BAGPIPE The Irish American Heritage Festival, above, brings men in kilts and over 100 artisans, musicians, and restaurants to Chicago’s streets.

folk Red Stick Ramblers These energetic young Cajuns have mastered the old French songs that make up the bedrock of this hard-driving Louisiana repertoire. Come prepared to dance. GO: 7/14 at 8; $13–$25. Ramsey Auditorium at Fermilab, Kirk and Pine. fnal.gov/culture

art Installed The new group show at Catherine Edelman Gallery demands an audience. Installed is a collection of large-scale works that cannot be replicated on an iPhone or computer screen. Participating artists are: Keliy Anderson-Staley, John Cyr, Elizabeth Ernst Myra Greene, and Gregory Scott. GO: Opening 7/13 at 8. Catherine Edelman Gallery, 300 W Superior. edelmangallery.com

festivals Pitchfork Music Festival This year the annual indie rock festival features a number of performances worth catching. Among them, Feist and the reunited 1990s lo-fi band The Olivia Tremor Control on Friday, the ferocious female quartet Wild Flag on Saturday, and the dream-pop duo Beach House on Sunday. GO: 7/13–15. $45 per day; three-day passes sold out. Union Park, 1501 W Randolph. pitchforkmusicfestival.com

theatre A Scent of Flowers We won’t give away the big twist in James Saunder’s drama—we’ll just say that things are not as lively as they seem when a young woman wakes up to a pair of pallbearers toting a coffin into the sitting room. GO: Preview 7/13; $18. Regular 7/14–8/25; $15–$25. Backstage Theatre at Building Stage, 412 N Carpenter. backstagetheatrecompany.org

festivals Irish American Heritage Festival For more than a quarter century, this mostly family-friendly celebration of Irish culture in Chicago has featured international stars and local notables. This year the lineup totals at more than 100 performers including the Young Dubliners, Dublin City Ramblers, and the Sandcarvers. GO: 7/13–15; $15; $8 for seniors; free for kids. Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox. irishfestchicago.com

WHAT I’M DOING THIS WEEKEND



Carrie Coon

Up next in our series of weekend plans from notable, in-the-know locals—a.k.a. people we like: Carrie Coon, local actress who currently stars in Three Sisters at Steppenwolf.

“Friday, I’ll go to M. Henry in the morning for breakfast. I love their bread pudding. Later in the day I might catch a class at Sivananda Yoga on Bryn Mawr. They have a great meditation course there. I know a lot of actors who have gone through their program. I have a show on Friday night, but I might stop by Dawali beforehand. It’s a great Mediterranean place across from the theater. The chicken Shawerma sandwich is amazing and their lentil soup is a hearty grab and go.

“Saturday, I’ll try and go to Hollywood Beach. I often just grab a book and head down there. But, because I’m in a period piece, I always have to wear a t-shirt and sun hat. In the afternoon I’ll head to the Athenian Room in Lincoln Park. The Kalamata chicken is one of the best meal deals in the city! I go there practically once a week. Later, after the Saturday night show, the cast has a tendency to go to the Black Duck Tavern & Grille. I usually have a martini and take advantage of their 11 p.m. taco bar.

“Sunday mornings you’ll find me playing soccer with the Chicago Sport and Social Club. And if I have time, I’ll try and make it to the Waterfront Café. It’s a sneaky little spot. I just stumbled on it walking down Sheridan. I love their sangria and it’s the perfect place to go at sunset.” –As told to Elly Fishman

FREEBIE OF THE WEEK