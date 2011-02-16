Lincoln Park’s Two Battlefields In recent months, two groups of Lincoln Park residents have been fighting proposals that they believe will have a negative impact on their neighborhood—and the two battlegrounds are just three blocks apart on Webster Avenue. “There’s a lot going on over there on Webster these days,” says Alderman Vi Daley (43rd)…

At Webster and Lincoln Avenues, developers want to turn the site of the shuttered Lincoln Park Hospital into a mixed-use project that includes medical offices, a grocery store, and condominiums—but pushback from nearby residents has resulted in the developers revising the plans a few times. Meanwhile, at Webster and Clark Street, the Francis Parker School had proposed installing pole-mounted stadium lights at its sports field—but last week the school withdrew the plan in the face of staunch opposition from residents in the buildings that face the field. Click through the slide show below for more details.

