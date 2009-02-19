Sex Sells: Altuzarra, Derek Lam, Doo.Ri ALTUZARRA

There’s a new designer coming to Chicago, and his sexy ruched dresses have people heated up. Givenchy and Proenza Schouler alumnus Joseph Altuzarra has the kind of stuff to draw power buyers from Barneys, as well as Chicago boutique owner Ikram. First time out of the ring and he has an order from such an influential force in the retail world. Promising. His incredibly…

There’s a new designer coming to Chicago, and his sexy ruched dresses have people heated up. Givenchy and Proenza Schouler alumnus Joseph Altuzarra has the kind of stuff to draw power buyers from Barneys, as well as Chicago boutique owner Ikram. First time out of the ring and he has an order from such an influential force in the retail world. Promising. His incredibly chic collection—in a neutral palette of white, cream, pale lilac, and silver—is of the type that should play amazingly well in the Midwest.

DEREK LAM

Inspired by the Louis Malle film Ascenseur pour l’échafaud with Jeanne Moreau, the chic and uptown Lam felt a bit sexier this season. He didn’t abandon his easy-on-the-eyes neutral palette, but upped the oomph factor with tight leggings and sexy bondage heels, bare legs, and black leather gloves. Very Parisian Vogue meets American sportswear.

DOO.RI

Doo-Ri Chung provides a great mixture: the dress that moves poetically, the blazer with a little something extra—say, tufted shoulders and a leather inset waist. She departed a bit from the norm this season, sending out less jersey than in the past. But the incredibly covetable, sculptured-yet-soft pieces added up to something beautiful, a bit edgy and yes, very sexy. Her incredible lace stockings with rhinestones are the kind of statement making legwear that feels very right now.

