Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Nightspotting

9 years
ago

Weekend Photos: Mardi Gras at The Pony

Saturday was jam-packed at The Pony in Roscoe Village: The afternoon brought out the bar’s Jayhawks contingent for the NCAA matchup of Kansas and Nebraska (the “home” team prevailed, 70 to 53). As the evening wore on, the good times got rolling—and the hurricanes started flowing—at a Mardi Gras bash. We sent our photographer to snap shots of the scene.

9 years
ago

 

Last Blog Standing

Hi. Remember me? It’s your former Last Girl Standing–turned–newlywed. It’s been a while since I last blogged, and the rumors are true: After seven rewarding years as Chicago magazine’s nightlife columnist, I’ve made the very tough decision to leave my post. My last Nightspotting column will run in the April issue of the magazine, and this is my final post in this forum. [Insert violins here.]…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Simone’s

Simone’s—part hipster hang, part ongoing art project from the brains behind Danny’s and Streetside—opened last week in Pilsen, officially bringing the craft-cocktailing trend to the South Side. We sent our photographer down to capture the (genius? bizarre?) clutter, which includes oodles of objects d’art, a bar top built from old bowling-alley wood, and pinball parts practically everywhere you look. The drink menu is…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Crocodile

Save some dough, get some dough: Order a drink at the new Wicker Park nightspot Crocodile (1540 N. Milwaukee Ave.), and your server will offer you a free 9-inch Margherita pizza. Now that’s an economy-minded special you can sink your teeth into. We checked out the space—most recently home to Thyme Cafe and Cinnabar before that—this weekend, and found folks noshing on…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Super Bowl Sunday at Reggies

What’s better than slaving over a pot of chili for five hours? Stuffing your face for 60 seconds. On Sunday evening, we headed down to Reggies, where a few determined superfans gorged on wings, hot dogs, and sloppy joes in competitive-eating contests while the Super Bowl played on 20 TVs and three projection screens in the background…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Bull & Bear

Since we first heard about Bull & Bear (431 N. Wells St.) way back in August, the “luxury sports bar&” playing field has gotten a heck of a lot more crowded. But this new spot from the Stone Lotus team, which finally opened on January 22nd, has one thing other newbies don’t: in-table taps. That’s right: You can pour your own beer from the comfort of your booth. We snapped barflies serving up their own suds at the bar’s grand opening…

9 years
ago

 

Inauguration Night: Cat’s Meow

Following an extended campaign season, two-plus months of lame-duck status, and one long day of celebrating, by Tuesday night, some supporters just wanted to toast Obama’s installation as No. 44 with a low-key victory drink. We caught up with local barflies at Cat’s Meow in Humboldt…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Darkroom

As the behemoth that is the greater Wicker Park/Bucktown nightlife scene continues its crawl southward, spreading its mission of martinis throughout West Town and Ukrainian Village, much of the activity has been centered on and just off Chicago Avenue, where new watering holes pop…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Sonotheque

While some folks cowered on their couches Friday night, wishing they had ordered the as-seen-on-TV Snuggie (It’s a blanket! With sleeves!), others were undeterred by a little old blizzard and headed out into the driving snow to get their party on. Winter weather advisory or no, we snapped folks living it up at Sonotheque, where The Rapture’s Vito Roccoforte manned the turntables as part of the new monthly event Go Bang!, presented by the Empty Bottle…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Windy City Soul Club at Heart of Gold

Who says hipsters don’t dance? We caught hordes of folks getting down this past Saturday at Windy City Soul Club, a new monthly night dedicated to 1960s and ’70s Motown soul at Heart of Gold, a private performance space. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. the first Saturday of every month, DJs/collectors spin the best and rarest on 45s—none of this newfangled iPod nonsense…

9 years
ago

 

The It List: Happy Holidaze

1. Bye-bye, Kevin; hello, Theory. An upscale sports bar from Joel Sorinsky, a former manager at Joe’s, and Brian Merel, a partner/exec chef of Stefani Restaurants, has opened in the old Kevin space. Highlights include oversized booths and more than 20 plasmas, some of which you—the barflies—will control. We smell the sports-bar competition getting fierce in River North.

2. Meanwhile, Bull & Bear (431 N. Wells St.), from the Stone Lotus team, is aiming for…

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Rebel Bar & Grill

It’s go-time for holiday sweaters. Tacky pullovers that almost never see the light of day get not one but two airings this week: Once on Christmas Day in honor of Grandma Gertie, who crocheted the darn thing in the first place; and once this past Friday, when revelers donned their kitschiest knitwear for Chicago Sport and Social’s holiday sweater party at Rebel Bar & Grill

9 years
ago

 

Check Back Tuesday

Nightspotting is juggling the holiday crazies. Check back on Monday for on-the-scene photos of seasonal tippling and again on Tuesday for the latest in nightlife news.

9 years
ago

 

Weekend Photos: Wrigleyville Pub Crawl

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a PBR with a whiskey chaser—or so went the caroling this past Saturday at the annual 12 Bars of Christmas pub crawl, a lubricated all-day slide through the watering holes of Wrigleyville. Early birds got started at the Cubby Bear at 9:30 a.m.; we snapped revelers a little later in the day at Harry Caray’s Tavern

More stories

Edit Module