Nightspotting
Weekend Photos: Mardi Gras at The Pony
Saturday was jam-packed at The Pony in Roscoe Village: The afternoon brought out the bar’s Jayhawks contingent for the NCAA matchup of Kansas and Nebraska (the “home” team prevailed, 70 to 53). As the evening wore on, the good times got rolling—and the hurricanes started flowing—at a Mardi Gras bash. We sent our photographer to snap shots of the scene.
Last Blog Standing
Hi. Remember me? It’s your former Last Girl Standing–turned–newlywed. It’s been a while since I last blogged, and the rumors are true: After seven rewarding years as Chicago magazine’s nightlife columnist, I’ve made the very tough decision to leave my post. My last Nightspotting column will run in the April issue of the magazine, and this is my final post in this forum. [Insert violins here.]…
Weekend Photos: Simone’s
Simone’s—part hipster hang, part ongoing art project from the brains behind Danny’s and Streetside—opened last week in Pilsen, officially bringing the craft-cocktailing trend to the South Side. We sent our photographer down to capture the (genius? bizarre?) clutter, which includes oodles of objects d’art, a bar top built from old bowling-alley wood, and pinball parts practically everywhere you look. The drink menu is…
Weekend Photos: Crocodile
Save some dough, get some dough: Order a drink at the new Wicker Park nightspot Crocodile (1540 N. Milwaukee Ave.), and your server will offer you a free 9-inch Margherita pizza. Now that’s an economy-minded special you can sink your teeth into. We checked out the space—most recently home to Thyme Cafe and Cinnabar before that—this weekend, and found folks noshing on…
Weekend Photos: Super Bowl Sunday at Reggies
What’s better than slaving over a pot of chili for five hours? Stuffing your face for 60 seconds. On Sunday evening, we headed down to Reggies, where a few determined superfans gorged on wings, hot dogs, and sloppy joes in competitive-eating contests while the Super Bowl played on 20 TVs and three projection screens in the background…
Weekend Photos: Bull & Bear
Since we first heard about Bull & Bear (431 N. Wells St.) way back in August, the “luxury sports bar&” playing field has gotten a heck of a lot more crowded. But this new spot from the Stone Lotus team, which finally opened on January 22nd, has one thing other newbies don’t: in-table taps. That’s right: You can pour your own beer from the comfort of your booth. We snapped barflies serving up their own suds at the bar’s grand opening…
Inauguration Night: Cat’s Meow
Following an extended campaign season, two-plus months of lame-duck status, and one long day of celebrating, by Tuesday night, some supporters just wanted to toast Obama’s installation as No. 44 with a low-key victory drink. We caught up with local barflies at Cat’s Meow in Humboldt…
Weekend Photos: Darkroom
As the behemoth that is the greater Wicker Park/Bucktown nightlife scene continues its crawl southward, spreading its mission of martinis throughout West Town and Ukrainian Village, much of the activity has been centered on and just off Chicago Avenue, where new watering holes pop…
Weekend Photos: Sonotheque
While some folks cowered on their couches Friday night, wishing they had ordered the as-seen-on-TV Snuggie (It’s a blanket! With sleeves!), others were undeterred by a little old blizzard and headed out into the driving snow to get their party on. Winter weather advisory or no, we snapped folks living it up at Sonotheque, where The Rapture’s Vito Roccoforte manned the turntables as part of the new monthly event Go Bang!, presented by the Empty Bottle…
15 Minutes with Stephen Westman
You may not know Stephen Westman by name, but you should. Westman is the owner of Lakeview Broadcasting Company, a partner in Pete Wentz’s Angels & Kings, and he helped launch the flagship location of Clandestine Industries, the boutique and salon that houses Wentz’s clothing label of the same name.
Now 31, Westman has decided to take on a more behind-the-scenes role…
Weekend Photos: Windy City Soul Club at Heart of Gold
Who says hipsters don’t dance? We caught hordes of folks getting down this past Saturday at Windy City Soul Club, a new monthly night dedicated to 1960s and ’70s Motown soul at Heart of Gold, a private performance space. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. the first Saturday of every month, DJs/collectors spin the best and rarest on 45s—none of this newfangled iPod nonsense…
The It List: Happy Holidaze
1. Bye-bye, Kevin; hello, Theory. An upscale sports bar from Joel Sorinsky, a former manager at Joe’s, and Brian Merel, a partner/exec chef of Stefani Restaurants, has opened in the old Kevin space. Highlights include oversized booths and more than 20 plasmas, some of which you—the barflies—will control. We smell the sports-bar competition getting fierce in River North.
2. Meanwhile, Bull & Bear (431 N. Wells St.), from the Stone Lotus team, is aiming for…
Weekend Photos: Rebel Bar & Grill
It’s go-time for holiday sweaters. Tacky pullovers that almost never see the light of day get not one but two airings this week: Once on Christmas Day in honor of Grandma Gertie, who crocheted the darn thing in the first place; and once this past Friday, when revelers donned their kitschiest knitwear for Chicago Sport and Social’s holiday sweater party at Rebel Bar & Grill…
Check Back Tuesday
Nightspotting is juggling the holiday crazies. Check back on Monday for on-the-scene photos of seasonal tippling and again on Tuesday for the latest in nightlife news.
