9 years

ago

You may not know Stephen Westman by name, but you should. Westman is the owner of Lakeview Broadcasting Company, a partner in Pete Wentz’s Angels & Kings, and he helped launch the flagship location of Clandestine Industries, the boutique and salon that houses Wentz’s clothing label of the same name.

Now 31, Westman has decided to take on a more behind-the-scenes role…