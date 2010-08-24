New Playground For Chicago Cyclists Pedal On

Trek Bicycle Store (1925 Skokie Hwy., Highland Park; 847-433-8735, trekhp.com) is more than just another bike depot. The recently revamped 8,500-square-feet shop carries the Retul System ($300, with lifetime adjustments), a 3-D motion capture bike fit device that helps riders become more efficient, more comfortable, and less prone to injury. And, now, thanks to co-owner Robbie Ventura, a professional cyclist of 11 years who used to race with Lance Armstrong on the U.S. Postal Service team, Trek Bicycle Store is the only distributor of Armstrong’s clothing line, Mellow Johnny’s, aside from the star’s own store in Austin, Texas. You’ll also find Trek-brand road and mountain bikes, cycles from Gary Fisher and Pinarello, and accessories, including lights, jerseys, and cycling shoes. (Services include repairs, with pickup and delivery, and the option to customize bikes.) “The great thing about our store is that we are able to cater to the whole spectrum of cyclists,” says Jeff Wellek, the store’s other owner. Another key feature: The bike store is connected to a training center—Vision Quest Coaching (visionquestcoaching.com), a business Ventura founded in 2000—providing packages for serious athletes looking to improve their performance. –Rebecca Little

Top Sales This Week

The Chicago Summer Antiques Show and Sale, one of the Midwest’s largest antique events, features fine furniture, ceramics, quilts, silver, vintage clothing, and jewelry from more than 60 exhibitors Friday, August 27th, through Sunday, August 29th, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont; dolphinfairs.com/chicagoohareantiques). Ranging from $10 to more than $100,000, all items on display are for sale. Admission, $10, is good for the entire weekend.

The Mo’ Rockin Fashion Fest (morockinfashionfest.com) returns with an outdoor shopping market; multiple fashion shows; and live music on Saturday, August 28th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., in the parking lot of Moonshine (1824 W. Division St.; 773-862-8686, moonshinechicago.com).

The Best of the Rest

Take 50 percent off everything from clothing and furs to furniture and art at Mount Sinai Resale Shop (814 W. Diversey Pkwy.; 773-935-1434) on Thursday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aphora Day Spa (2300 Chestnut Ave., Glenview; 847-510-1240, aphoradayspa.com) hosts a be.ology (847-272-3571, beologyonline.com) bash on Sunday, August 29th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event, which benefits Response Center (responsecenter.org), features discounts, free yoga classes, activities, raffles, refreshments, and a performance by the musician Kidd Russell.

Save 45 percent on spring and summer clothing for women and children as well as 15 percent off fall clothing at Bellybum Boutique (4347 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-868-0944, bellybumboutique.com) Saturday, August 28th, through Saturday, September 4th.

In celebration of its new Shoe Bar, The Blues Jean Bar (2210 N. Halsted St.; 773-248-5326, thebluesjeanbar.com) takes 20 percent off all shoes with any denim purchase through Tuesday, August 31st.

Greenheart Shop (1911 W. Division St.; 312-264-1625, greenheartshop.org) holds a fair trade Pakistani jewelry launch party with pieces from the artisan Amna Sharriff, Pakistani food, fair trade wine, and henna body art on Thursday, August 26th, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Save up to 90 percent on summer items at Dress Up (1937 N. Damen Ave.; 773-235-7780, dressup-boutique.com) through Tuesday, August 31st.

Meet the former Indiana Colt Devon McDonald during the Style & Spa (773-540-6986, styleandspa.com) Evolution men’s skin care launch party on Saturday, August 28th, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Tinley Park Convention Center (18501 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park; 708-444-1100). Attendees will get product samples, hors d’oeuvres, mini-spa treatments, skin-care analyses, haircuts, mini manicures, and massages; the first 50 guests also receive free gift bags. Tickets, $25, are available at styleandspa.com/events and must be bought by Tuesday, August 24th.

Celebrate the grand opening of Mimi Designs Home Studio (2943 W. Logan Blvd.; 773-486-0668, mimidesigns.tv), an art gallery featuring work by the Logan Square fiber artist Marian (“Mimi”) Damrauer, with appetizers and wine on Saturday, August 28th, from 4 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, August 29th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bedside Manor (for locations, shopbedside.com; 800-485-4744) takes 30 percent off all Canopee bed linens through Thursday, August 26th.

