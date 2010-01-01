Sales Check
January 2010
8 years
ago
New Custom Jeweler in Lake View
Black Tie to Tank Top
At 10, Erin Estell started making jewelry using only floss and beads. Two decades later, her years of practice paid off.
8 years
ago
JKAT’s Architectural Creations
Decade of Design
A few years after moving from Los Angeles to Chicago in the late-1990s, Joni Kat Anderson and city-native Matthew Cohen launched JKAT Jewelry (773-777-7863, jkatjewelry.com). Now in its 10th year, the company continues to create its line of sterling-silver bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings.
8 years
ago
Oak Street’s Newest Boutique
From Hickory Hills to the Gold Coast
After 30 years in the Southwest suburbs, Lili of Trieste (8711 W. 95th St., Hickory Hills; 708-598-3632), a special occasion and everyday wear shop, opened its second location on the chain-heavy block at 50 East Oak Street (312-915-0122) late last fall.
8 years
ago