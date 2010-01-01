Edit Module
Sales Check

January 2010

New Custom Jeweler in Lake View

Black Tie to Tank Top
At 10, Erin Estell started making jewelry using only floss and beads. Two decades later, her years of practice paid off.

JKAT’s Architectural Creations

Decade of Design
A few years after moving from Los Angeles to Chicago in the late-1990s, Joni Kat Anderson and city-native Matthew Cohen launched JKAT Jewelry (773-777-7863, jkatjewelry.com). Now in its 10th year, the company continues to create its line of sterling-silver bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Oak Street’s Newest Boutique

From Hickory Hills to the Gold Coast
After 30 years in the Southwest suburbs, Lili of Trieste (8711 W. 95th St., Hickory Hills; 708-598-3632), a special occasion and everyday wear shop, opened its second location on the chain-heavy block at 50 East Oak Street (312-915-0122) late last fall.

Zara Opens Two Chicago Stores

Triple Threat
The Spanish retailer Zara (zara.com) recently opened two of its latest outposts in downtown Chicago, bringing some competition to the area’s other affordable fashion retailers. The first of the two stores, which opened at 700 North Michigan Avenue (312-750-0780) in late October, has taken over the former Talbots space in the Chicago Place Building.

