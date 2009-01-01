Seen on the Scene
April 2009
Weekend Photos: LaSalle Power Co.
LaSalle Power Co. doesn’t open to the public until this Friday, May 1st, but our photographer scored a preview of the bar/restaurant/music venue—housed in a River North building once home to the LaSalle Street Cable Car Powerhouse and brought to you by the folks behind English and Angels & Mariachis—when it plugged into Chicago’s nightlife grid last Thursday for a private party. Check out photos of the three-level, 20,000-square-foot space, outfitted with vintage concert posters, a glass-enclosed VIP room, and a central staircase leading up to…
Weekend Photos: Billionaire at the Blackstone & Snuggie Pub Crawl
This week we pair the high and the lowbrow, the classy and the not so, the bejeweled and the beblanketed. On Thursday our intrepid nightlife photographer headed to the chichi Blackstone Hotel, site of a recent $139 million renovation, where Lincoln Park Young Professionals ogled a diamond fashion show and downed specialty martinis as part of Billionaire at the Blackstone. On Saturday our shooter captured a bash of a different stripe, the Snuggie Pub Crawl, where revelers hopped from bar to bar (Lion Head Pub…
Weekend Photos: Christian Siriano at Lumen
The fierce if compact Christian Siriano, winner of Project Runway’s fourth season, brought his spring and summer 2009 collections to the newly remodeled West Loop lounge Lumen on Friday. Since snagging the show’s top designer title, Siriano has dressed the likes of Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, and Miss auf Wiedersehen herself, Heidi Klum; in Chicago, his clothes are available exclusively at the Wicker Park/East Ukrainian Village boutique Bonnie & Clyde’s, which cosponsored the…
