Seen on the Scene
December 2010
Now Open: Paradise Cantina
Sand, cerveza, and more air brushing than the cover of Cosmo: Welcome to Paradise Cantina (1212 N. State Pkwy.; 312-202-0994), a new Mexico-inspired bar in the vicinity of Rush and Division that, beach party overload aside, looks pretty darn good right now in comparison to the snowdrifts outside…
Weekend Photos: The Double
There’s family vacation, and then there’s vacation from family. Welcome to your new I-just-need-30-minutes-to-myself holiday drinking destination: The Double, which opened December 10th in Logan Square…
Weekend Photos: Twelve Bars of Christmas
Here’s hoping Santa is similarly overzealous when it comes to filling stockings: This year the Wrigleyville pub crawl Twelve Bars of Christmas, or TBOX, featured more than three times the implied number of watering holes—but who’s counting (especially after 19 hours of drinking)?…
Weekend Photos: SantaCon Chicago 2010 at LaSalle Power Co.
We learned a few things about Santa over the weekend:
• He gets carded, just like everyone else.
• He and the Easter Bunny really are friends.
• He’s not picky about beer: Miller, Heineken, Amstel Light. Whatever. He’ll drink it…