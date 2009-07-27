Weekend Photos: Division Ale House
Never mind the fish and chips, the see-and-be-seen patio seating, or the Tiffany-style chandeliers. When it comes to Division Ale House (1942 W. Division St.; 773-384-6886), the new Irish-ish pub from the owner of Wicker Park’s People Lounge, we’re most curious about the “portable tabletop beer tower,” a device that sounds either frighteningly frat house or pure genius (imagine a cross between a pitcher and a minikeg atop a lazy susan). We sent our photographer to check out the towers at the pub’s grand opening on Friday in the old Vintage Wine Bar space.
Photography: Megan Dodge
