Seen on the Scene
September 2013
4 years
ago
A Night at Punch House, Pilsen’s Hot New Basement Bar
The downstairs space at Thalia Hall, from the crew behind Longman & Eagle, is like a classic rec room with fantastic drinks.
4 years
ago
Blackfinn Ameripub Is a Gourmet Sports Bar
With plenty of space, a lot of TVs, and 100-plus beers, this new River North spot will probably host a big crowd from your office at a happy hour this fall.
4 years
ago
Fame Bar Mixes Cocktails and Art in Ukrainian Village
The new craft cocktail spot, designed by an HGTV host, is an easy place to spend a few hours.
5 years
ago
The Vibe Was Nicely Chill at This Year’s Hideout Block Party
Great weather. An eight-band lineup. Food trucks. Lawn chairs.
5 years
ago