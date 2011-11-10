The Chaser
6 years
ago
The Ogden: Tip-off Time at the United Center’s New Sports Bar Neighbor
Blackhawks fans walking from their parking spots to the United Center for last night’s game peered with interest into the windows of The Ogden (1659 W. Ogden Ave.), a new upscale sports bar and restaurant that is currently in soft-open mode…
6 years
ago
Seven Places To Drink Cheap But (Mostly) Good Canned Beer
Holidays wipe out your bank account? Tired of dropping $20 (not including tax and tip) for only two drinks? Option one: Cut your losses and move to a dry county. Option two: cheap beer, or “old man cans,” as some bars like to call them…
6 years
ago
Playing Host on New Year’s Eve? Three Mixologists Share Festive Drink Recipes; Plus: Three Hot NYE Bashes
Some people treat New Year’s Eve as the party of parties, a no-brainer occasion for a blowout night on the town. (If that’s you, skip to the end of this post.) Other people, like me, prefer to bypass the cab wars and ring in the year with friends at a house party…
6 years
ago
Room 13: Speakeasy Slated to Open Mid-January in Lake View (We Think)
About a week ago, I received a cryptic email that said there “may or may not” be a new bar opening near the corner of Sheffield and Belmont in January. Huh? The message continued, “There definitely won’t be prohibition-era slot machines, décor, music, and cocktails…”
6 years
ago
Saddle Up at Derby, Lincoln Park’s Racing-Themed Bar Opens Tomorrow
On Friday, the old Charlie’s on Webster will make its debut as Derby, a new bar that endorses three of my favorite things in life: horse racing, bourbon, and Kentucky. Derby is another project from the folks at Big Onion Tavern Group (404 Wine Bar Co., Jack’s Bar and Grill, the Irish Oak), and word has it that a couple of the silent investors have a special affinity for the South…
6 years
ago
Highball Lounge: A Blast from the Past in River North
I’ve heard a lot of buzz about Highball Lounge, which opened the week I was out of town for Thanksgiving. Judging by the photos taken by our Scene on the Scene photographer last Saturday, it has become an overnight hit…
6 years
ago
Impress Your Holiday Party Hosts With These Expert-Approved Bottles of Wine
Choosing a bottle of wine as a hostess gift for a holiday party is never my finest moment. There I am, wandering the aisles of Binny’s in a sequined dress, desperately scanning labels to find something that won’t get me laughed out the front door. Was merlot the wine the guy hated in Sideways? Finally, I settle on one with a pretty label and a not-too-cheap price…
6 years
ago
5 Black Wednesday Parties for Grownups (or Adolescent Adults)
Black Wednesday is to bars what Sweetest Day is to Hallmark: a pure marketing maneuver. What once was a night for city transplants to journey back home to their families—and for everyone else, a chance to hit the grocery store for last-minute cans of cranberry goo—has become a night to party hard and kick off the holidays with a beer-and-a-shot bar special because it’s Black Wednesday! (Whatever that means)…
6 years
ago
The Anthem: Seventies-Themed Sports Bar Soft Opens Tonight in Ukrainian Village
If you squint your eyes, you can almost see Ashton Kutcher and the gang from That ’70s Show leaning against a high-top table at The Anthem, a new Ukrainian Village bar that soft opens tonight. (The official opening is tomorrow.) There are a few modern marvels…
6 years
ago
TR Napa Valley and Eduardo’s Enoteca: Two New Teensy-Weensy Bars in the Gold Coast
Earlier this week, my editor coined a term in response to the opening of two new pint-sized Gold Coast watering holes: “pocket bars.” Can we officially call it a thing?…
6 years
ago
Filini: First Sips and Fake Candles at the Aqua Tower’s Just-Opened Restaurant and Bar
Filini opened in the new Radisson Blu hotel in the Aqua building this week, and on its second night of service, The Creative Director and I ventured over to check it out. The Italian-inspired restaurant is one floor above the bar, which makes the bar—a few steps below the lobby and lounge level—feel like the main attraction…
6 years
ago
Adult Education: A Bourbon Lover Gets Schooled on Cognac, the Original Brown Spirit
Did you know that hip-hop saved cognac? I never thought about it until I Googled “cognac” and came across this recap of Kanye West’s appearance at the 2009 VMAs (the same year as the Taylor Swift diss) with his date—a bottle of Hennessy…
6 years
ago
Fun and Games at Norse Bar, Edgewater’s New Beer and Mario Kart Destination
How long does it take for a bar top to feel gluey to the touch, the smell of stale beer to override the scent of fresh paint, and the bartenders to become a little surly? I wondered this after The Creative Director and I blew threw the door on a 50-mile-an-hour breeze and later sat waiting for a pizza to be delivered to the Norse Bar, a spanking new spot in Edgewater that doesn’t serve food but offers an interesting beer list…
6 years
ago
Vera Wine Bar: Sherry-Obsessed Mom and Pop to Open in the West Loop Next Week
There’s a flurry of action under the El tracks on Lake Street as husband-and-wife team Mark and Elizabeth Mendez—both formerly of Carnivale, where he was the executive chef and she was the wine director—prepare to open their new Spanish-inspired wine bar, Vera, at the address that last housed the short-lived Addiction Sports Bar…
6 years
ago