The Chaser

6 years
ago

Seven Places To Drink Cheap But (Mostly) Good Canned Beer

Holidays wipe out your bank account? Tired of dropping $20 (not including tax and tip) for only two drinks? Option one: Cut your losses and move to a dry county. Option two: cheap beer, or “old man cans,” as some bars like to call them…

6 years
ago

Room 13: Speakeasy Slated to Open Mid-January in Lake View (We Think)

About a week ago, I received a cryptic email that said there “may or may not” be a new bar opening near the corner of Sheffield and Belmont in January. Huh? The message continued, “There definitely won’t be prohibition-era slot machines, décor, music, and cocktails…”

6 years
ago

Saddle Up at Derby, Lincoln Park’s Racing-Themed Bar Opens Tomorrow

On Friday, the old Charlie’s on Webster will make its debut as Derby, a new bar that endorses three of my favorite things in life: horse racing, bourbon, and Kentucky. Derby is another project from the folks at Big Onion Tavern Group (404 Wine Bar Co., Jack’s Bar and Grill, the Irish Oak), and word has it that a couple of the silent investors have a special affinity for the South…

6 years
ago

Highball Lounge: A Blast from the Past in River North

I’ve heard a lot of buzz about Highball Lounge, which opened the week I was out of town for Thanksgiving. Judging by the photos taken by our Scene on the Scene photographer last Saturday, it has become an overnight hit…

6 years
ago

Impress Your Holiday Party Hosts With These Expert-Approved Bottles of Wine

Choosing a bottle of wine as a hostess gift for a holiday party is never my finest moment. There I am, wandering the aisles of Binny’s in a sequined dress, desperately scanning labels to find something that won’t get me laughed out the front door. Was merlot the wine the guy hated in Sideways? Finally, I settle on one with a pretty label and a not-too-cheap price…

6 years
ago

5 Black Wednesday Parties for Grownups (or Adolescent Adults)

Black Wednesday is to bars what Sweetest Day is to Hallmark: a pure marketing maneuver. What once was a night for city transplants to journey back home to their families—and for everyone else, a chance to hit the grocery store for last-minute cans of cranberry goo—has become a night to party hard and kick off the holidays with a beer-and-a-shot bar special because it’s Black Wednesday! (Whatever that means)…

6 years
ago

Fun and Games at Norse Bar, Edgewater’s New Beer and Mario Kart Destination

How long does it take for a bar top to feel gluey to the touch, the smell of stale beer to override the scent of fresh paint, and the bartenders to become a little surly? I wondered this after The Creative Director and I blew threw the door on a 50-mile-an-hour breeze and later sat waiting for a pizza to be delivered to the Norse Bar, a spanking new spot in Edgewater that doesn’t serve food but offers an interesting beer list…

6 years
ago

Vera Wine Bar: Sherry-Obsessed Mom and Pop to Open in the West Loop Next Week

There’s a flurry of action under the El tracks on Lake Street as husband-and-wife team Mark and Elizabeth Mendez—both formerly of Carnivale, where he was the executive chef and she was the wine director—prepare to open their new Spanish-inspired wine bar, Vera, at the address that last housed the short-lived Addiction Sports Bar…

