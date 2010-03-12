St. Pat’s Preview: Guinness’s nearest and beerest hits Chicago tonight
There’s a competition for everything, I guess—ugliest dog, extreme ironing, worm charming—but it never crossed my mind that somewhere, some people are going head-to-head over beer pouring. Tonight, that somewhere is Chicago, as the St. Patrick’s Day festivities swing into action and Guinness brewmaster Fergal Murray presides over a “pour the perfect pint” competition at Grace O’Malley’s in the South Loop…
