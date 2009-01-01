The Chaser
October 2009
Points South: Modest Jackpots, Savvy Pickups
I’ve spent a good chunk of my eight years in Chicago chillin’ in 60614, but last week I was lured outside of its bounds for two adventures with only these directions in common: Take Lake Shore Drive south.
Elk, Yuppies, and Decades of Dirt: Looking for a Good Scare in Chicago Bars
In anticipation of the upcoming Halloween festivities, I spent last Saturday trying to scare myself silly, with varying results. First up: Braving River North’s District Bar under strange and unusual circumstances. District is usually a see-and-be-seen kind of place, with a mix of youngish guys and girls watching…
Drinking Like a Mad Woman
Do you ever put down the remote after the latest DVR’d episode of Mad Men and think, “I could use a drink?” I do, especially after this week’s installment, in which Don Draper proved yet again that unforgivable cads can brood and charm their way out of anything. After a quick glance at AMC’s Mad Men Cocktail Guide for reference, I texted my friend Tim to…
Rebar Relapse: Ben Stiller, infant barflies, and other adventures in drinking with my brother
On Tuesday night—right after we finished stalking Ben Stiller, who was filming a scene for Little Fockers at the intersection of Wrightwood and Dayton—my brother, Lee, and I headed to Rebar at the Trump for a media tasting of the lounge’s new fall cocktail menu. I’ve been cheating on Rebar with…
