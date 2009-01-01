Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

The Chaser

October 2009

8 years
ago

 

Points South: Modest Jackpots, Savvy Pickups

I’ve spent a good chunk of my eight years in Chicago chillin’ in 60614, but last week I was lured outside of its bounds for two adventures with only these directions in common: Take Lake Shore Drive south.

8 years
ago

 

Drinking Like a Mad Woman

Do you ever put down the remote after the latest DVR’d episode of Mad Men and think, “I could use a drink?” I do, especially after this week’s installment, in which Don Draper proved yet again that unforgivable cads can brood and charm their way out of anything. After a quick glance at AMC’s Mad Men Cocktail Guide for reference, I texted my friend Tim to…

8 years
ago

See and Be Cedar

For weeks I had been driving by The Cedar Hotel (1112 N. State St.; 312-944-1112), giving the crowd the once-over and wondering if the vibe was still as rowdy as in the days of Melvin B’s. When Sunday looked like the last patio-friendly weather we’d have for a while—and even then it was iffy—my friend Kelli and I headed over for a farewell-to-September brew…

Edit Module