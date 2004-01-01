The Run-Up

9 years

ago

Save for his mother, no one in Barack Obama’s life was more influential in shaping his character than his grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, known affectionately among the family as “Toot.”

“I suppose I provided stability in his life,” Madelyn told me matter-of-factly in her Honolulu apartment in October 2004, one of only two media interviews, by my count, that she has given…