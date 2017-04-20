Ten Things to Do in Chicago This Week

Don’t-miss picks for April 19 through April 25, 2017

1 Jesus Christ Superstar

Theater:An all–African American cast performs Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biblical rock ’n’ roll bio about the guy from Galilee. Whatever you think about Jesus, there’s no denying the killer score. For powerhouse, eleventh-hour showstoppers, it’s tough to beat the glory of “Gethsemane.”

4/19–5/28. $44–$59. Paramount Theatre. paramountaurora.com

2 Eiko & Koma

Performance Art:The Art Institute’s massive Griffin Court becomes the stage for a free-with-admission performance by the artist duo of Eiko & Koma, who put a modern twist on Japanese dance. For instance, Eiko has given 12-hour performances, and Koma has been known to dance with paintings.

4/20 at 6 p.m. $14–$25. Art Institute of Chicago. artic.edu

3 Malcolm London

Hip-Hop:Poet, musician, and activist Malcolm London kicks off his national tour with an intimate show at Chop Shop, in support of his debut album Opia.

4/20 at 8:30 p.m. $13–$38. Chop Shop. ticketfly.com

4 Taste of Iceland

Festival:Bask in Nordic culture for the second year in a row at the Taste of Iceland festival. Among the highlights: an Icelandic-themed menu at Baptiste & Bottle, an exhibition at the Icelandic Art Center, a film festival at the Logan Theatre, and “Reykjavik Calling,” a live bill of Icelandic bands at Chop Shop.

4/20–23. Most events free. Various locations. icelandnaturally.com

5 CIMMfest’s Spring Fling Thing

Film/Music:“Chicago International Movies and Music Festival” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but the event has brought some excellent genre-bending art to Chicago over its nine-year run. Part film festival and part concert series, it presents features and documentaries along with live acts. There’s also a grab bag of obscure musical happenings, including interactive musical video games.

4/20–23. Free–$30. Various venues. cimmfest.org

6 The Earth Will Not Abide

Art:In recent years, artists have taken on a leadership role in environmental activism. This ecologically focused group exhibition, featuring Claire Pentecost and Ryan Griffis, examines what happens when farming is reduced to a capitalistic commodity.

4/20–6/10. Free. Gallery 400. gallery400.uic.edu

7 ChiTeen Lit Fest

Literature:This is no mere get-together for young-adult fiction fans. It’s a weekend of workshops and talks, led by the likes of Nate Marshall and Megan Stielstra, aimed at teen writers of everything from graphic novels to comedy routines.

4/21–22. Free. Various venues. chiteenlitfest.org

8 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo

Expo:Chicago’s grandest congregation of nerdery boasts a particularly star-studded lineup this year: Newbies like Luke Cage’s Mike Colter and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard share the autograph tent with living legends like Stan Lee, the mind behind the bulk of Marvel’s blockbuster catalog.

4/21–23. $30–$70. McCormick Place. c2e2.com

9 Sound of Silent Film

Film:Now in its 12th year, this annual program features eight silent films accompanied by live scores, composed just for the occasion. A few may even make use of the Music Box’s legendary organ, a rare holdover from cinema’s presound days.

4/22 at 7:30 p.m. $8–$20. Music Box Theatre. acmusic.org

10 Whisper(s)

New Music:Percussionist Matthew Duvall, best known locally from the sextet Eighth Blackbird, curates an all-percussion concert featuring pieces by Morton Feldman, John Luther Adams, and John Cage. The pièce de résistance is Chicago composer Marta Ptaszynska’s Voice of the Winds, a work that will take the audience out of the theater and into the museum to mingle with 100 percussionists creating a quiet soundscape.

4/23 at 3 p.m. $5–$12. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. mcachicago.org

Share







