The Top Ten Things to Do This Week

Don’t-miss picks for April 13 through April 18, 2017

1 Fauré’s Requiem

Classical:French composer Gabriel Fauré wrote this gorgeous requiem for choir, soprano and baritone solos, and orchestra. Although a choral staple, it’s seldom performed by forces as strong as the Chicago Symphony Chorus, soprano Chen Reiss, baritone Matthias Goerne, and the conductor Charles Dutoit, well-versed in French music.

4/13–15. $15–$220. Symphony Center. cso.org

2 Ai Weiwei

Art:For three decades, Ai Weiwei, an outspoken critic of the Chinese government, has used his art to wage protests loud enough for all the world to hear. Read more here.

4/13–7/2. Free. Museum of Contemporary Photography. mocp.org

3 Good Times Presented with Party Noire and Frans

Concert:For Party Noire’s first Black Joy concert series, the Promontory hosts some of Chicago’s up-and-coming musicians, including Christian JaLon, Kopano, Jade the Ivy, and Tasha.

4/14 at 7 p.m. $7–$10. Promontory. promontorychicago.com

4 Spring Open House

Party:To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Old Town School of Folk Music throws a free evening of workshops and live music including collective songwriting, a dance jam session, and a sing-along to popular protest music.

4/14 at 7 p.m. Free. Old Town School of Folk Music. oldtownschool.org

5 Easter Weekend with Willy Wonka

Film:Toast the late Gene Wilder at this Easter screening of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which comes with a film-inspired goody bag.

4/15 at 2 p.m. $9–$13. Music Box Theatre. musicboxtheatre.com

6 Chicago Palestine Film Festival

Film:With seven films spread across three weeks, the Chicago Palestine Film Festival includes a documentary about alpine climbing, the story of four kids in a Gaza refugee camp, and a film about the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S.

4/15–5/4. $6–$11. Gene Siskel Film Center. siskelfilmcenter.org

7 Tania Pérez Córdova

Art:The Ascendant Artists series at the MCA recognizes rising international art stars. Here, Córdova, from Mexico City, embeds borrowed objects—like an active credit card or a SIM card from a stranger’s cell phone—into wet porcelain, a commentary on life in the digital age.

4/15–8/20. $7–$12. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. mcachicago.org

8 Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Holiday:Longman & Eagle hosts its yearly, boozy Easter Egg Hunt, followed by a block party and a counting of the eggs where the winners will be declared. Featuring prizes from Darkmatter, Letherbee, Bang Bang Pie, and more.

4/16 at noon. $5. Longman & Eagle. longmanandeagle.com

9 The Lost City of Z

Film:The Chicago Film Society screens James Gray’s new film The Lost City of Z, a true story about British explorer Percy Fawcett’s trek into the Amazon. A Q&A with Gray follows the screening.

4/16 at 7 p.m. $7. Music Box Theatre. musicboxtheatre.com

10 Deb Olin Unferth

Reading:Chicago-raised writer Deb Olin Unferth joins local essayist Eula Biss to discuss Unferth’s new collection of short stories, Wait Till You See Me Dance.

4/18 at 6 p.m. Free (RSVP requested). Seminary Co-op. semcoop.com

