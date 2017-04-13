The Top Ten Things to Do This Week
Fauré’s Requiem, Ai Weiwei, Good Times Presented with Party Noire and Frans, Spring Open House, Easter Weekend with Willy Wonka, and more
Don’t-miss picks for April 13 through April 18, 2017
1 Fauré’s Requiem
Classical:French composer Gabriel Fauré wrote this gorgeous requiem for choir, soprano and baritone solos, and orchestra. Although a choral staple, it’s seldom performed by forces as strong as the Chicago Symphony Chorus, soprano Chen Reiss, baritone Matthias Goerne, and the conductor Charles Dutoit, well-versed in French music.
4/13–15. $15–$220. Symphony Center. cso.org
2 Ai Weiwei
Art:For three decades, Ai Weiwei, an outspoken critic of the Chinese government, has used his art to wage protests loud enough for all the world to hear. Read more here.
4/13–7/2. Free. Museum of Contemporary Photography. mocp.org
3 Good Times Presented with Party Noire and Frans
Concert:For Party Noire’s first Black Joy concert series, the Promontory hosts some of Chicago’s up-and-coming musicians, including Christian JaLon, Kopano, Jade the Ivy, and Tasha.
4/14 at 7 p.m. $7–$10. Promontory. promontorychicago.com
4 Spring Open House
Party:To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Old Town School of Folk Music throws a free evening of workshops and live music including collective songwriting, a dance jam session, and a sing-along to popular protest music.
4/14 at 7 p.m. Free. Old Town School of Folk Music. oldtownschool.org
5 Easter Weekend with Willy Wonka
Film:Toast the late Gene Wilder at this Easter screening of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which comes with a film-inspired goody bag.
4/15 at 2 p.m. $9–$13. Music Box Theatre. musicboxtheatre.com
6 Chicago Palestine Film Festival
Film:With seven films spread across three weeks, the Chicago Palestine Film Festival includes a documentary about alpine climbing, the story of four kids in a Gaza refugee camp, and a film about the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S.
4/15–5/4. $6–$11. Gene Siskel Film Center. siskelfilmcenter.org
7 Tania Pérez Córdova
Art:The Ascendant Artists series at the MCA recognizes rising international art stars. Here, Córdova, from Mexico City, embeds borrowed objects—like an active credit card or a SIM card from a stranger’s cell phone—into wet porcelain, a commentary on life in the digital age.
4/15–8/20. $7–$12. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. mcachicago.org
8 Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Holiday:Longman & Eagle hosts its yearly, boozy Easter Egg Hunt, followed by a block party and a counting of the eggs where the winners will be declared. Featuring prizes from Darkmatter, Letherbee, Bang Bang Pie, and more.
4/16 at noon. $5. Longman & Eagle. longmanandeagle.com
9 The Lost City of Z
Film:The Chicago Film Society screens James Gray’s new film The Lost City of Z, a true story about British explorer Percy Fawcett’s trek into the Amazon. A Q&A with Gray follows the screening.
4/16 at 7 p.m. $7. Music Box Theatre. musicboxtheatre.com
10 Deb Olin Unferth
Reading:Chicago-raised writer Deb Olin Unferth joins local essayist Eula Biss to discuss Unferth’s new collection of short stories, Wait Till You See Me Dance.
4/18 at 6 p.m. Free (RSVP requested). Seminary Co-op. semcoop.com
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.