The Top Ten Things to Do This Week

Don’t-miss picks for April 5 through April 11, 2018

1 Cut Copy

Electronic:In 2008, when this Australian electronic-pop group first achieved breakthrough indie success with its sophomore album, In Ghost Colours, dance music was all but absent in the fickle American market. Since then that style has spawned numerous international festivals, massive streaming numbers, and a bevy of wealthy DJs and musicians. But this isn’t a band for Vegas-style nightclubs, at least based on its sound, which incorporates rumbling guitar riffs and shiny, piercing synths in equal measure.

4/5 at 8 p.m. $30. Riviera Theatre. ticketfly.com

2 Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Classical:In a program formerly scheduled for conductor Charles Dutoit (now out of the public eye after sexual misconduct accusations), modern-music specialist Matthias Pintscher makes his CSO debut a year earlier than planned. Pintscher’s program, unchanged from Dutoit’s approach, pairs works by impressionists Debussy and Ravel. Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand.

4/5–10. $30–$218. Symphony Center. cso.org

3 Chicago Latino Film Festival

Film:The city’s foremost annual (primarily) Spanish-language film festival is also an ideal occasion to see noteworthy under-the-radar movies that typically don’t come to town again. Highlights of the 34th year include Voices Beyond the Wall: Twelve Love Poems From the Murder Capital of the World, a James Franco–produced documentary about an American who goes to Honduras to teach poetry, and Tigers Are Not Afraid, a Mexican horror film endorsed by Guillermo del Toro.

4/5–19. $10–$13 per screening; $80–$110 festival pass. AMC River East 21. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org

4 The Doppelgänger: An International Farce

Theater:The world premiere of Matthew Lee-Erlbach’s twisting tale involves a rich Brit, an American who’s his spitting image, and a copper deal in danger of causing unfortunate events across multiple continents. Tina Landau directs and Rainn Wilson stars.

4/5–5/27. $20–$99. Steppenwolf Theatre. steppenwolf.org

5 Jimmy O. Yang

Comedy:Right now Yang is at “Oh, that guy” status as the scene-stealing couch crasher Jian-Yang on HBO’s Silicon Valley, but he seems poised to leap into the limelight. This fall he has a role in the much-anticipated adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel Crazy Rich Asians. In the meantime, Yang is returning to his standup roots with a tour in support of his memoir, How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.

4/6 at 7 p.m. $25. Lincoln Hall. lh-st.com

6 Baconfest Chicago

Food:The best part of a club sandwich is celebrated for two days, with chefs offering their most creative takes on slices of pig abdomen. Appearing for the first time: Birrieria Zaragoza’s Jonathan Zaragoza, Kimski’s Anthony Baier, and Latinicity’s Marcos Flores.

4/6–7. $60–$160. UIC Forum. baconfestchicago.com

7 C2E2

Convention:Chicago’s biggest comics and cosplay festival continues to increase in stature, and this year it draws some notable people: Divergent author Veronica Roth and Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, sure, but also celebrities such as Henry Rollins and local cult figure Svengoolie.

4/6–8. $11–$86. McCormick Place. c2e2.com

8 Lettie

Theater:Boo Killebrew takes a break from writing TV scripts for A&E’s Longmire and gets back to her roots as a playwright. Her latest drama deals with an ex-con trying to start a new life outside prison, encountering obstacles that make recidivism seem inevitable. Chay Yew directs.

4/6–5/6. $15–$60. Victory Gardens Theater. victorygardens.org

9 Visceral Dance Chicago

Dance:Visceral Dance adds a world premiere, a piece by Kevin O’Day, former director of Germany’s Nationaltheater Mannheim, to its growing repertoire of works by high-profile choreographers.

4/7 at 7:30 p.m. $25–$70. Harris Theater. harristheaterchicago.org

10 Ty Segall

Rock:“I’d say that the theme is the anti-theme, and the idea is to be free, hence the name Freedom’s Goblin,” Segall said of his 10th solo studio album. And a quick spin of the new record proves he is not afraid to jump around between ideas. His signature garage and psych-rock sounds are still intact, but Freedom’s Goblin is a lot looser, sillier, and groovier than his past work.

4/8 at 8 p.m. $28. Vic Theatre. ticketfly.com

