Everything You Missed at Lollapalooza 2017

All the headliners, stampede/dance parties, the not-so-graceful moments, and more.

Published today at 11:21 a.m.

Thursday: Rollerskates and Rainouts

​Muse, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa

Friday: Hometown Heroes and Killer Crowd

The Killers, Blink-182, Run the Jewels

Saturday: Ice Carving and Celeb Spotting

Chance the Rapper, the XX, Alt-J

Sunday: Cover Central and Teen Mayhem

Arcade Fire, Justice, Big Sean

The Most Stylish People We Saw at Lollapalooza

Photos from the Fest

Hang tight, we’ll get all our professional photographs up soon… 

